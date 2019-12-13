medindia

New Research Focuses on Safety of Ivermectin in Pregnancy

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 13, 2019 at 6:03 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

There is no adequate evidence to support the safety of ivermectin administration during pregnancy, concluded the analysis, published in The Lancet Global Health.
New Research Focuses on Safety of Ivermectin in Pregnancy
New Research Focuses on Safety of Ivermectin in Pregnancy

Researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by "la Caixa" conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies that reported cases of accidental exposure to the drug among pregnant women.

Show Full Article


Ivermectin was shown in the 1980s to be highly effective against onchocerciasis, or river blindness, a devastating disease caused by a parasitic worm and transmitted by flies. Since then, about 3.7 billion doses of ivermectin have been distributed in mass drug administration campaigns aimed at eliminating the disease.

Given its efficacy in treating other parasitic diseases such as lymphatic filariasis, strongyloidiasis, scabies, and soil-transmitted helminthiasis, and its potential use against malaria-transmitting mosquitoes, its use is expected to increase in the future.

Despite the drug's multiple health benefits, pregnant women are typically excluded from ivermectin administration due to its potential effect on the foetus. However, no formal evaluation of the drug's safety during pregnancy has been performed to date.

"Weighing the risks and benefits of giving ivermectin to pregnant women is key for informing public health policies," explains Patricia Nicolás, ISGlobal researcher and first auhor of the meta-analysis. "In this study, we evaluated existing evidence for serious adverse events after inadvertent exposure in pregnant women," she adds.

From over 140 reports identified, six studies, including one clinical trial, were included for analysis. These studies, published between 1990 and 2004 and performed in six African countries, included a total of 893 pregnant women who received ivermectin during pregnancy.

No evidence was found for increased risk of neonatal deaths, preterm births or low birthweight. Some evidence was found for spontaneous abortions, stillbirths, and congenital anomalies, but the number of cases was too low to be conclusive - fewer than 100 women were exposed during the first trimester, when the foetus is expected to be more vulnerable to the drug's effect.

In order to obtain better safety data, the authors argue for the need of establishing an open data repository of inadvertent drug exposures during pregnancy, and of conducting toxicological studies in animal models. "Meanwhile, treatment campaigns should make further efforts to prevent inadvertent treatment of pregnant women," concludes Nicolás.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

New Scabies Treatment is More Efficacious: Study

Scabies infection rate was found to extremely low 24 months after the treatment, according to a new study.

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal CareAIDS and Pregnancy

What's New on Medindia

Surgical Castration

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive