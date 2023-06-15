About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Research Brings Us Closer to a Long-lasting Swine Flu Vaccine

by Vishnu on June 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM
Scientists have successfully conducted a long-term experiment with live hogs - a domesticated swine - that may be another step closer to achieving a safe, long-lasting and potentially universal vaccine against swine flu.

The results are not only important to the pork industry, they also hold significant implications for human health. That's because pigs act as "mixing vessels", where various swine and bird influenza strains can reconfigure and become transmissible to humans.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu


Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you''re safe this season.
Advertisement


In fact, the 2009 swine flu pandemic, involving a variant of the H1N1 strain, first emerged in swine before infecting about a fourth of the global population in its first year, causing nearly 12,500 deaths in the US and perhaps as many as 575,000 worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Considering the significant role swine play in the evolution and transmission of potential pandemic strains of influenza and the substantial economic impact of swine flu viruses, it is imperative that efforts be made toward the development of more effective vaccination strategies in vulnerable pig populations," said lead author Erika Petro-Turnquist, a doctoral student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, US.
Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork


Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.
Advertisement

Her team is using Epigraph, a data-based computer technique to create a more broad-based vaccine against influenza, which is notoriously difficult to prevent because it mutates rapidly.

The Epigraph algorithm enables scientists to analyse countless amino acid sequences among hundreds of flu virus variants to create a vaccine "cocktail" of the three most common epitopes - the bits of viral protein that spark the immune system's response.

In the new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, the team observed 15 Yorkshire cross-bred female pigs over a period of about six months, the typical lifespan of a market hog (1 Trusted Source
Adenoviral-vectored epigraph vaccine elicits robust, durable, and protective immunity against H3 influenza A virus in swine

Go to source).

The Team Persists in Pursuing Larger Studies

One group of five received the Epigraph vaccine, a second group of five received a commercial whole inactive virus vaccine, and a third group of five received a saline solution to serve as the control group.

The pigs received their initial vaccination at three weeks of age and a booster shot three weeks later. Their antibody levels and T-cell responses were measured weekly for the first month and every 30 days thereafter.

At six months of age, they were exposed to a strain of swine flu divergent from those directly represented in the vaccine. The pigs that received the Epigraph vaccine showed more rapid and long-lasting antibody and T-cell responses to the vaccines.

After exposure to the swine flu virus, the Epigraph-vaccinated hogs showed significantly better protection against the disease - less viral shedding, fewer symptoms of infection and stronger immune system responses.

"Those pigs weighed about five pounds when we vaccinated them and by the end of the study, six months later, they were over 400 pounds," said Eric Weaver, Associate Professor and director of the Nebraska Center for Virology. "It's kind of amazing that this vaccine would maintain itself over that rate of growth. It continues to expand as the animal grows."

The team continues to pursue the research, with next steps including larger studies and possibly a commercial partnership to bring the vaccine to market.

Reference :
  1. Adenoviral-vectored epigraph vaccine elicits robust, durable, and protective immunity against H3 influenza A virus in swine - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2023.1143451/full)

Source: IANS
Prior Infection With Swine Flu can Protect From Coronavirus

Prior Infection With Swine Flu can Protect From Coronavirus


Previous infection with swine influenza virus (SIV) can protect against the development of porcine respiratory coronavirus (PRCoV) if there is a zero- or three-day interval between infections.
Advertisement

Swine Flu Risk in Madhya Pradesh

Swine Flu Risk in Madhya Pradesh


In Madhya Pradesh, the risk of swine flu has increased with change in weather amid the ongoing corona pandemic.
Advertisement
Advertisement

