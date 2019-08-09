New Puzzling Disease Caused by Vaping

"While it is too soon to be sure, these lipid-laden macrophages may turn out to be useful to confirm or rule out this disease," said the study's senior author Scott Aberegg, M.D., a critical care pulmonologist at U of U Health. "They may also be helpful in understanding what is causing this illness," Aberegg added.Lung scans from patients with vaping illness look like a serious viral or bacterial pneumonia, but those tests come back negative. Instead, the diagnosis has been based on the exclusion of known causes of similar respiratory illnesses combined with knowing the patient has a history of vaping.U of U Health investigators identified the lipid-laden macrophages in six out of six cases seen at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City by the time of submitting the results for publication. The cells were found in samples after performing a procedure called bronchoalveolar lavage, where the fluid is squirted into a small section of the lungs and then collected for examination. Macrophages are a type of cell from the immune system that gathers at sites of infection and performs the role of cleaning up debris. Staining them with a dye called Oil-red-O highlighted the oily droplets littered throughout these cells."These cells are very distinctive, and we don't often see them. That made everybody start to think carefully about why they were there. Are they scavenging debris in the lungs that were introduced through vaping?" Aberegg said.Doctors at the U had the test performed on the first vaping patient treated at U of U Health in July 2019, after the referring doctor had suggested the patient could have lipoid pneumonia. The condition is diagnosed by screening for lipid-laden macrophages. After finding the marker in this patient, doctors performed the same test in subsequent patients suspected to have the vaping illness, and all were positive. Since submitting their findings for publication, the number of vaping illness cases with lipid-laden macrophages has risen to ten of ten patients examined, with new cases arriving weekly.The question remains as to whether the vaping respiratory illness is a type of lipoid pneumonia. Despite similarities, there are also differences. Unlike the vaping illness, classic lipoid pneumonia is typically seen in older individuals, typically caused by accidentally breathing in oil-based laxatives. Classic lipoid pneumonia also presents differently on x-rays of the lungs. Additional testing will need to be done to determine whether the vaping illness can be categorized as a new kind of lipoid pneumonia."We need to determine if these cells are specific for the illness or whether they are also seen in vaping patients who are not ill and don't have symptoms. If they are only seen in patients who get sick, we can begin to make some connections between what we see in the lipid-laden macrophages, and whatever components of the vaping oils may be causing this syndrome" Aberegg said.Source: Eurekalert