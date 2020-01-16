New Pumpkin Variety from Varanasi Has More Health Benefits

Font : A- A+



Cultivation of 'Kashi Shubhangi' or 'Chhappan Bhog' Pumpkin, developed by the Indian Vegetable Research Institute in Varanasi, is now known for its greater health benefits.

New Pumpkin Variety from Varanasi Has More Health Benefits



According to the principal scientist of the institute, Dr. Sudhakar Pandey, 'Chhappan' pumpkin is not only an important vegetable crop but also has medicinal properties. This small pumpkin is full of medicinal properties, giving economic strength to farmers. It has the ability to reduce hydrolysis risk, blood pressure, and obesity.



‘Kashi Shubhangi or Chhappan Bhog Pumpkin variety is rich in almost all types of vitamins and minerals.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





"Among them, mainly vitamin A (211 mg), vitamin C (20.9 mg), and potassium (319 mg) and phosphorus (52 mg) are found. It is found in fruits per 100 grams. Not only this, but this vegetable is also rich in nutrients. Moreover, this species developed at the IIVR can be planted in pots as well as fields," said the scientist.



Explaining further, he said that the land should be plowed properly, and the crop should be sown in mid-September. The crop requires mild irrigation at intervals of one fortnight or so. Drip irrigation is more suitable for the crop.



Each plant yields 8 to 10 pumpkins, and the total yield is around 325-350 quintals per hectare.



Source: IANS The plants yield the first crop in 50 to 55 days, and then the yield continues for almost 70 days."Among them, mainly vitamin A (211 mg), vitamin C (20.9 mg), and potassium (319 mg) and phosphorus (52 mg) are found. It is found in fruits per 100 grams. Not only this, but this vegetable is also rich in nutrients. Moreover, this species developed at the IIVR can be planted in pots as well as fields," said the scientist.Explaining further, he said that the land should be plowed properly, and the crop should be sown in mid-September. The crop requires mild irrigation at intervals of one fortnight or so. Drip irrigation is more suitable for the crop.Each plant yields 8 to 10 pumpkins, and the total yield is around 325-350 quintals per hectare.Source: IANS According to the principal scientist of the institute, Dr. Sudhakar Pandey, 'Chhappan' pumpkin is not only an important vegetable crop but also has medicinal properties. This small pumpkin is full of medicinal properties, giving economic strength to farmers. It has the ability to reduce hydrolysis risk, blood pressure, and obesity.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.