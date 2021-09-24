New Protein Contributing to COVID-19 Severity Discovered

Advertisement

CD47 is a so-called 'do not eat me' signal to the immune system's defences that protect cells from being destroyed. Virus-induced CD47 on the surface of infected cells is likely to protect them from immune system recognition, enabling the production of larger amounts of virus, resulting in more severe disease.Well-known risk factors for severe COVID-19 such as older age and diabetes are associated with higher CD47 levels. High CD47 levels also contribute to high blood pressure, which is a large risk factor for COVID-19 complications such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.Since therapeutics targeting CD47 are in development, this discovery may result in improved COVID-19 therapies.Professor Martin Michaelis, University of Kent, said: 'This is exciting. We may have identified a major factor associated with severe COVID-19. This is a huge step in combatting the disease and we can now look forward to further progress in the design of therapeutics.'Professor Jindrich Cinatl, Goethe-University Frankfurt, said: 'These additional insights into the disease processes underlying COVID-19 may help us to design better therapies, as well as appreciation for the importance of the breadth of research being conducted. Through this avenue, we have achieved a major breakthrough and exemplified that the fight against the disease continues.'The study 'A potential role of the CD47-SIRPalpha axis in COVID-19 pathogenesis' is published by the scientific journal Current Issues in Molecular Biology (Katie-May McLaughlin, Dr Mark Wass, Professor Martin Michaelis - University of Kent; Dr Denisa Bojkova, Marco Bechtel, Joshua D. Kandler, Philipp Reus, Trang Le, Dr Julian U. G. Wagner, Professor Sandra Ciesek, Professor Jindrich Cinatl - Goethe University Frankfurt).Source: Eurekalert