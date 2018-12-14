medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Protein Against Ebola Virus in Human Cells Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 14, 2018 at 3:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Human protein named RBBP6 helps fight Ebola virus by interfering with it's replication cycle. If RBBP6 is removed from human cells, Ebola virus replicates much faster and putting it back into human cells blocks Ebola virus infection.
New Protein Against Ebola Virus in Human Cells Identified
New Protein Against Ebola Virus in Human Cells Identified

Targeting RBBP6 protein could become an effective therapy against this deadly disease by interfering with its replication, according to a new Northwestern Medicine study.

As viruses develop and evolve proteins to bypass the body's immune defenses, human cells in turn develop defense mechanisms against those viruses -- an evolutionary arms race that has been ongoing for millions of years.

This particular defense mechanism has therapeutic potential, said co-lead author Judd Hultquist, assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious disease at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"One of the scariest parts about the 2014 Ebola outbreak was that we had no treatments on hand; tens of thousands of people became sick and thousands of people died because we lacked a suitable treatment," Hultquist said. "What we envision is a small molecule drug that mimics this human protein and could be used in response to an Ebola virus outbreak."

A small molecule drug is the ultimate goal because these are able to enter cells more easily and, therefore, be more effective.

The study will be published in the journal Cell. The research was a close collaboration between Hultquist's lab at Feinberg and labs at Georgia State University and the University of California, San Francisco.

The Ebola virus, like other viruses, invades host cells and uses them to replicate, usurping cellular processes to build viral proteins, which eventually become new copies of the virus.

In the current study, Hultquist and his collaborators used mass spectrometry - a technique that identifies specific elements in a sample by mass - to search for interactions between human proteins and Ebola virus proteins.

They found strong evidence for an interaction between the Ebola virus protein VP30 and the human protein RBBP6.

Further structural and computational analysis narrowed the interaction down to a small, 23-amino acid-long peptide chain. This small group of amino acids alone is sufficient to disrupt the Ebola virus life cycle, Hultquist said.

"If you take that peptide and put it into human cells, you can block Ebola virus infection," Hultquist said. "Conversely, when you remove the RBBP6 protein from human cells, Ebola virus replicates much faster."

Emerging diseases will impact new regions as the world continues to become more interconnected and globalized, Hultquist said. In addition, the looming specter of climate change promises to broaden the reach of vector-borne diseases -- by expanding the range of mosquitos, for example -- requiring new strategies in curbing disease outbreaks.

Until recently, many diseases in the developing world, including Ebola virus, have been comparatively understudied, Hultquist said.

"It wasn't until the outbreak of 2014 that other countries started seriously worrying about the potential for a larger epidemic," Hultquist said. "It's no longer going to be a local problem that people can afford to ignore. We should be taking a much more proactive stance against some of these neglected viruses and be studying them in real time -- so the next time an outbreak does occur, we're ready for it."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Bioterrorism Congo Fever Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Ebola Virus Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Pulasan

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Radioisotope Scan
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive