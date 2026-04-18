New Proposal Aims to Cut Stroke Delays and Improve Survival Across India

Will India’s new emergency reform improve stroke response and reduce treatment delays?

Stroke Remains a Growing Health Crisis Amid Delays in Timely Care

Low Treatment Rates Highlight Gaps in India’s Stroke Care System

Policymakers Back Unified Emergency Response Plan for Faster Stroke Care

One Nation, One Emergency Helpline’ for Stroke Care Proposed by ISA Gains Support at FICCI Meet - (https://www.pninews.com/amp/one-nation-one-emergency-helpline-for-stroke-care-proposed-by-isa-gains-support-at-ficci-meet/)

In a significant push toand other time-sensitive medical conditions. ( )The proposal was presented at a high-level meeting hosted by FICCI, bringing together policymakers, healthcare leaders, and clinical experts to address critical gaps in stroke care delivery across the country.The discussion, held under the plenary session titled “Strengthening Stroke Care Delivery,” focused on improving coordination, accessibility, and response time in stroke management. Experts emphasized that stroke remains a major public health challenge in India, withdelays in accessing timely care continue to cost lives and increase disability rates.A key highlight of the proposal was the introduction of a—a single, easy-to-remember number designed to streamline emergency response for conditions such as stroke, heart attacks, and trauma. The initiative aims to enable faster coordination between patients, ambulance services, and hospitals, reducing critical delays during the “golden hour” of treatment.The session was chaired by Dr. Jashvantsinh Parmar and moderated by Dr. P. N. Sylaja, with participation from senior government officials, leading neurologists, and healthcare industry representatives. The panel explored practical, scalable solutions to improve stroke care at the ground level across different states.ISA President Dr. Vikram Huded highlighted the urgency of the issue, noting thatHe pointed out that India currently records less than 5% thrombolysis rates and under 1% thrombectomy rates—figures that reflect significant gaps in early intervention and advanced treatment access.“The concept of a unified emergency helpline can be a game-changer,” Dr. Huded said, emphasizing its potential to connect patients to the right facility at the right time, improve treatment rates, and ultimately save lives while reducing long-term disability.The proposal also includes broader system-level reforms such as nationwide blood pressure screening, the establishment of stroke-ready centers in districts, and enhanced training and awareness initiatives.The initiative received strong support from policymakers, including Members of Parliament Dr. Anil Bonde and Dr. Jashvantsinh Parmar, who acknowledged the need for a streamlined and coordinated emergency response system. They expressed willingness to explore the implementation of a unified helpline at the policy level.Looking ahead, ISA plans to expand itsWith over 1,400 stroke neurologists as members, the association is also working to build partnerships with physicians nationwide to strengthen stroke advocacy and intervention efforts.Experts believe that a unified emergency helpline, combined with improved infrastructure and awareness, could significantly reduce stroke-related mortality and disability in India—marking a crucial step toward a more responsive and patient-centric healthcare system.Source-Medindia