New Probiotic Therapy for Balanced Bodily Systems

Information intake and patients' touchpoint: patients' test data entry into the system to calculate the appropriate dose and variety of the probiotics;

Compartmentalized probiotics harvest: preparation of probiotics under temperature and humidity control;

Dispensing of personalized probiotics using the dispenser.

In our body reside hundreds of intestinal microorganisms, on which humans rely to maintain bodily balance."The right amounts of good microbes in the body help optimize the metabolic system, especially for fat and sugar, and prevent or reduce allergy, fight against pathogens and some forms of cancer," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said, adding that he is currently conducting research to compare the microorganisms in various cancer patients, e.g. cervical cancer1-2, colon cancer3-4, breast cancer5-6, and prostate cancer, etc.When the body lacks certain beneficial microorganisms, it will suffer an imbalance of microorganisms or dysbiosis with symptoms such as frequent bloating, diarrheas, bad breath, chronic allergies, rough skin, excessively oily skin, insomnia, stress, and premature aging, and so on."For example, some patients come to the doctor with several 'minor' symptoms such as insomnia, rashes, sneezing, obesity, and mood swings. From a general examination, these symptoms are unexplained health problems, and the doctor will just treat the symptoms. Many are found to suffer from dysbiosis, and when treated with tailored probiotics, their conditions gradually improve," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said.