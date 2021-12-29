About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Probiotic Therapy for Balanced Bodily Systems

by Hannah Joy on December 29, 2021 at 6:38 PM
Font : A-A+

New Probiotic Therapy for Balanced Bodily Systems

Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine has been invented by MED-CU to deliver live microorganisms and treat patients suffering from various health problems and those with microbial imbalances or "dysbiosis".

Based on the research "Comparative Microbiome Analysis for the Probiotics Development" with the support of the Thailand Research Fund (TRF), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit Pongpirul, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University discovered several probiotics that help reduce blood lipids, liver fat, and skin fat, and was inspired to create the Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine (PPM) so that each person receives the correct dose and strains as needed.

Advertisement


"This device can dispense probiotics to people with poor microbial homeostasis, and people who lack certain beneficial microorganisms, including those with unknown illnesses, to boost and maintain the balance of microorganisms within the body," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit.

Microbial Balance for Good Health

In our body reside hundreds of intestinal microorganisms, on which humans rely to maintain bodily balance.
Advertisement

"The right amounts of good microbes in the body help optimize the metabolic system, especially for fat and sugar, and prevent or reduce allergy, fight against pathogens and some forms of cancer," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said, adding that he is currently conducting research to compare the microorganisms in various cancer patients, e.g. cervical cancer1-2, colon cancer3-4, breast cancer5-6, and prostate cancer, etc.

Symptoms of Dysbiosis

When the body lacks certain beneficial microorganisms, it will suffer an imbalance of microorganisms or dysbiosis with symptoms such as frequent bloating, diarrheas, bad breath, chronic allergies, rough skin, excessively oily skin, insomnia, stress, and premature aging, and so on.

"For example, some patients come to the doctor with several 'minor' symptoms such as insomnia, rashes, sneezing, obesity, and mood swings. From a general examination, these symptoms are unexplained health problems, and the doctor will just treat the symptoms. Many are found to suffer from dysbiosis, and when treated with tailored probiotics, their conditions gradually improve," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said.

Microbial Test Kit/

Everybody needs different types of probiotics, and each day, those in the body fluctuate, both in quantity and diversity. Consumption of generic probiotics available in the market may not always be beneficial. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit suggested checking for your microorganism deficiency and just replenishing those the body lacks.

"Currently, hospitals have labs to test for microbial imbalances and often use the "16s rRNA sequencing" technology. Yet, tests are quite pricey and take two to three weeks to produce the results. By then, the body microorganisms would have already changed, and the results, obsolete."

Such problems motivated Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit to develop a "portable microbial test kit" (2,500 baht per set) that can be done at home.

"Currently, one kit contains five tests that can be done by dissolving feces in buffer solution and drop into each of the five tests. Wait 15 minutes to read and record the results to forward to the doctor who makes the diagnosis, and order personalized dose and types of probiotics."

Targeted Probiotic Therapy

Once the deficiency is detected, the prescription requires specificity, hence the Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine that keeps the products fresh and nearly 100% alive.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit went on to explain that "once the patients have their test results, the doctor will make the diagnosis for further treatment done in three steps."
  • Information intake and patients' touchpoint: patients' test data entry into the system to calculate the appropriate dose and variety of the probiotics;
  • Compartmentalized probiotics harvest: preparation of probiotics under temperature and humidity control;
  • Dispensing of personalized probiotics using the dispenser.
    • "The dispenser will provide liquid probiotics that patients can drink instantly for freshness while the microorganisms are still alive. All 23 types of the microorganisms match the FDA's s Announcement," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit confirmed.

    "The probiotic supplements in the market may only be about 50 percent live, thus their ability to balance the bodily systems are drastically inferior."

    Moreover, the personalized probiotics dispenser can dispense both single-strain and multi-strain probiotics, as well as desired types, and quantities.

    A Breakthrough in Probiotic Therapy for Balanced Bodily Systems

    Currently, the personalized probiotics dispenser has been petty patented, and the units are being manufactured. However, their use needs to be kept under the supervision of trained medical practitioners for the utmost safety and benefit of the patients.

    "Those interested in microbial homeostasis are welcome to come for a consultation at Phor Por Ror Building, 16th Floor, Preventive Medicine, every Wednesday morning. The treatment should be done five consecutive times (1 course). In the beginning, the doctor will make appointments for an overall checkup, and bi-weekly probiotic drinks. Once the body is balanced, patients can increase the intervals between visits. Each course of treatment costs about 10,000 baht."

    Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit expects that both the portable test kit, and the personalized probiotics dispenser will be available in the market, hospitals, and health centers in early 2022. He also mentioned a joint investment with the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), and the private sector to develop ready-to-drink probiotics for lipid metabolism.

    A balanced diet to increase probiotics in your body

    Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said that 96% of good health is from preventive care. Adding beneficial microorganisms into the body is one way to maintain its biological balance. Eating yogurt, kimchi, and fermented foods in daily life is a start.

    "Choosing the right yogurt for your body can be done by observation. Each brand has different types of probiotics, so you should try consuming the same brand for seven days. Then switch, and observe if you become bloated, or have diarrhea. Jot down daily notes on how you feel to analyze the response of the body. You will find the right microorganisms that the body needs at that time," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit concluded.



    Source: Newswise
    Advertisement
    << Anti-Covid Pill Gets Approval by DCGI in India

    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    Advertisement
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:

    Recommended Reading
    Online Probiotics: Fresh Insights
    Online Probiotics: Fresh Insights
    Many websites allude to benefits of probiotics in diseases for which there is not much high-level .....
    Probiotics Help Treat Pneumonia
    Probiotics Help Treat Pneumonia
    A new study provides fresh insights into how bacteria in the lungs protect against invading ......
    Probiotics Associated With Fewer Respiratory Symptoms
    Probiotics Associated With Fewer Respiratory Symptoms
    In overweight and older people, daily probiotic use is linked to fewer upper respiratory symptoms, ....
    Probiotic Strain Helps Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
    Probiotic Strain Helps Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
    Lactobacillus acidophilus (LA1) can be used in a wide variety of intestinal permeability diso...
    Candida Diet
    Candida Diet
    It is possible to reverse Candida infection through a strictly followed Candida diet plan. Candida d...
    Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
    Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
    Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage that provides an array of health benefits. Know how to prepare ...
    Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
    Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
    Gut health reflected by gut microbiota helps manage diabetes mellitus in pregnant women known as Ges...
    Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
    Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
    Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to f...
    Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)
    Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)
    Small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) refers to the excess growth of bacteria in the small int...
    Surprising Benefits of Dairy
    Surprising Benefits of Dairy
    Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being publi...
    Your Guide to a Good Gut
    Your Guide to a Good Gut
    Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and...

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agree No, give me more info Close