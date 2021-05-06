by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Pro-planet Initiatives to Help Build a Healthy Future
World Environment Day 2021 is focusing on restoring ecosystems. Many ways to go about restoring our ecosystems including adopting green technologies, making sustainable consumption choices, incorporating conservation efforts, and developing environmental awareness.

Individuals, communities, governments, and companies can contribute in their own ways to the protection of environment by taking effective measures to help reduce their carbon footprints.

Here are some possible ways in which we all can contribute:


Adopt efficient processes: Many processes businesses have in place today use more energy or power than necessary and protecting the environment can often be as simple as replacing these processes and machinery for more efficient options. Creating business models that integrate sustainable development goals into the internal processes will help conserve energy and assist in identifying where waste can be reduced.

Need for greener products: Sustainability and environmental issues are emerging as important considerations when making strategic business, management, manufacturing, and product development decisions. There is a critical need for companies to produce more efficient products that contribute to a green economy. Companies can redesign products and adapt new technologies to aid greener consumption. In fact, going "green" should be a first priority as new products are conceived, developed and consumed.

Reducing carbon footprint: Corporations can play a role in creating a culture of green consciousness by encouraging and educating employees to make positive changes or be involved in an eco-friendly behaviour and developing habits that will save or conserve energy.

Focus on re-cycling and eliminate single-use plastics: Every year, thousands of seabirds, turtles, seals and other marine mammals are killed after ingesting plastic or getting tangled up in it. You can cut down on plastic waste by using reusable bags, eliminating single-use water bottles, and avoiding products made from or packaged in plastic whenever possible.

The reality is that global warming is underway and along with climate change, we are experiencing changes in weather patterns and our lifestyle. Developing environmentally friendly products and practices, while engaging in lifestyles that are more ecologically responsible is undoubtedly the vision by which we should live our lives and contribute in restoring our ecosystems. The power to safeguard our environment lies with us and we need to take collective action to ensure the future of our planet for generations to come.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

World Environment Day 2021 - Let's Join Hands to Restore the Ecosystem!
June 5 is marked as World Environment Day, which aims to pamper and nurture our earth and its ecosystems.COVID-19 pandemic necessitates the importance of wildlife preservation and protection of the environment.
READ MORE
World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution
World Environment Day (WED) observed annually on the 5th June aims to spread awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution and is a wake-up call to all of us to do our part to preserve and protect our environment.
READ MORE
Most Poor Countries May Have to Increase Carbon Footprint to Address Hunger
By knowing the role of food production in climate change, new study examines the challenges of addressing hunger and the climate crisis at both the individual and country levels.
READ MORE
US Dietary Guidelines Associated With the Highest Carbon Footprint
Study shows the impact of governmental dietary guidelines on greenhouse gas emissions.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Healthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliAcute Coronary SyndromeNeck Cracking