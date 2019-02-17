medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Practice Standard for Men With Prostate Cancer

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 17, 2019 at 8:47 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hypofractionated radiotherapy schedule (H-RT) is a treatment schedule that delivers a total dose of radiotherapy in a shorter time and should be considered as a new practice standard for men with low-risk prostate cancer. It is as better as the conventional radiotherapy schedule (C-RT) in maintaining bowel, sexual and general quality of life (QOL) and also improves anxiety and depression in men.
New Practice Standard for Men With Prostate Cancer
New Practice Standard for Men With Prostate Cancer

NRG-RTOG 0415, a phase III non-inferiority trial compared two fractionation schedules for men with low risk prostate cancer. A total of 1,092 men from the United States, Canada, and Switzerland were randomly assigned to one out of two treatment schedules. Men on the first treatment arm received C-RT at 73.8 Gy in 41 fractions over the course of 8.2 weeks. Men on the second treatment arm received H-RT at 70 Gy in 28 fractions over the course of 5.6 weeks. 962 patients consented to participating in the QOL study.

Patients on both arms were assessed at baseline, 6, 12, 24, and 60 months through the Expanded Prostate Index Composite (EPIC) for bowel, urinary, sexual and hormone domains, the Hopkins Symptom Checklist (HSCL) measuring anxiety and depression, and the Eq5D measuring QOL. There were no statistically significant differences in arms at any point for HSCL and Eq5D as well as no differences in physician reported grade three or greater gastrointestinal or genitourinary adverse events (AEs). There were no statistically significant differences in change score between arms with respect to the EPIC domain scores, except at 12 months with the H-RT arm exhibiting a larger decline in the bowel domain. However, this decline did not meet the a priori threshold of an effect size of 0.5 for clinical significance.

"These results provide a tipping point of evidence, when added to similar trials, that a hypofractionated treatment schedule should be the standard of care for men with low risk prostate cancer who choose among all options to be treated with radiotherapy. The primary outcomes of NRG-RTOG 0415 demonstrated no difference in progression and survival between arms, and the results here confirm that there are also no differences in the important outcomes to patient of adverse events, quality of life, and resources utilized," stated Deborah W. Bruner, RN, PhD, FAAN, the Emory University Senior Vice President for Research and the lead author of the NRG-RTOG 0415 manuscript. "The most frequently patient-cited disadvantage of radiotherapy is the long duration of therapy. This treatment would be more convenient for these men, would mean a decrease in the hours spent in treatment and away from family or work, and would cost them less."

EPIC compliance rates ranged from 89.7% at baseline, 66.0% at 1 year, 60.8% at 2 years, to 55.5% at 5 years and these rates were similar for the HSCL-25 and Eq5D.

Outcomes from NRG-RTOG 0415 support the evidence that H-RT should be considered standard of care and negates the argument that reduced treatment duration equates to clinically meaningful increased AEs and decreased QOL.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Nutrition All Men Need

Everyone requires good nutrition, be it man, woman, child or elderly. However, nutrition that men need differs slightly from that required by women. Find out how …

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Nutrition All Men Need 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Health Benefits of Cempedak

Mountaineering Safety
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive