medindia

New Potential Treatment Strategy Against Progeria Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 18, 2019 at 6:43 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antisense oligonucleotide therapies could be used as a potential treatment option for progeria. The results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
New Potential Treatment Strategy Against Progeria Identified
New Potential Treatment Strategy Against Progeria Identified

Progeria is a very rare disease that affects about one in 18 million children and results in premature aging and death in adolescence due to cardiovascular complications.

Show Full Article


Progeria, or Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome as the disease is also called, has genetic causes and is linked to progerin, a defect form of the lamin A protein found in the cell nucleus. The mutation, which inhibits cell division, was identified in 2003 by researcher Maria Eriksson, co-author in the current study. The affected children usually die in early adolescence from complications of cardiovascular disease.

So far, more than a dozen treatments of progeria have been tested in different ways, but when it comes to clinical trials conducted in patients with progeria, the results have been disappointing.

"We have seen positive effects in the treatment of mice, but in humans the effect has been too small. We therefore need to rethink and find new ways to treat the disease," says Maria Eriksson, professor at the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition at Karolinska Institutet.

In the now published study, the researchers used cell samples from children with progeria to show an impaired function in the telomeres at the far end of the chromosomes and the accumulation of so-called telomeric non-coding RNA.

By adding antisense oligonucleotides, a treatment used to inactivate harmful genes, the researchers were able to reduce the level of telomeric non-coding RNA. This led to a more normalised cell division, which would likely improve patients' conditions and extend their lifespan.

"In a gene altered mouse model of progeria treated in the same way, we saw a significant increase in both the maximum life expectancy, up 44 percent, and the average life expectancy, up 24 percent," says Agustin Sola-Carvajal, former postdoc in Eriksson's research group and co-author of the study. "These results are very promising."

Progerin is also found in healthy subjects and has been observed to increase with age, suggesting the results may also be important for normal aging and age-related disease.

"More research is needed to assess how the relatively low levels of progerin seen in healthy individuals contribute to ageing and age-related disease," says Eriksson. "It is interesting to note that antisense oligonucleotides are now included as drugs in advanced clinical trials, some of which are already approved by the FDA in the U.S."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Progeria

'Paa' is a film in which Amitabh Bachchan, in a rare role reversal, plays son to Abhishek Bachchan, his real-life son!

Basics of Rare Diseases

Rare or orphan diseases are least understood of all chronic diseases. They are more common than projected and kill more people than cancer and HIV together.

More News on:

ProgeriaBasics of Rare Diseases

What's New on Medindia

World Toilet Day: 'Leaving No One Behind'

Radiation Hazards and its Effects on Human Body

World Prematurity Day: Premature Babies Also Have a Right to Live
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive