medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

New Potential Treatment Pathway for Heart Disease Discovered

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 31, 2019 at 2:47 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly identified treatment pathway could pave the way for developing a new therapeutic target for treating heart disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Advances.
New Potential Treatment Pathway for Heart Disease Discovered
New Potential Treatment Pathway for Heart Disease Discovered

  • Scientists have shown for the first time that a protein expressed in immune cells contributes to the development of cardiovascular disease
  • The findings from the collaborative study provide a new therapeutic target for treating cardiovascular disease
  • The research provides the long awaited 'missing link' that highlights the importance of cell-specific expression in cardiovascular disease
Scientists from the University of Sheffield have identified a new potential treatment pathway for cardiovascular disease.

Show Full Article


Their research has shown for the first time that a protein expressed in a subset of immune cells contributes towards the build-up of fatty deposits in arteries, which leads to cardiovascular disease.

These fatty deposits are caused by macrophages, a subset of immune cells known to take up surplus cholesterol. When this is present in excess, they mature into larger cholesterol-laden cells known as foam cells which accumulate and cause blockages inside arteries.

The study shows for the first time that levels of a protein called Tribbles-1 (TRIB1) inside macrophages controls the amount of cholesterol taken up by foam cells.

The research shows that higher levels of TRIB1 increased specific cholesterol uptake receptors, promoting arterial disease, whereas decreasing TRIB1 reduced disease.

The findings of this early translational study which involved the University of Leicester and scientists from Hungary and the US, suggest that inhibiting TRIB1 in macrophages could be a viable therapeutic target in treating cardiovascular disease.

Researchers have long been trying to identify the proteins regulated by TRIB1 to understand their effects, and whether they are of benefit or are detrimental to disease development.

Dr Jessica Johnston from the Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease (IICD) at the University of Sheffield was first author of the study and her PhD research focused on the project. She said: "The role of TRIB1 in macrophages has remained elusive for some time. Our research provides the missing link and highlights the importance of cell-specific expression in cardiovascular disease.

"I am extremely proud that our collaborative efforts have resulted in these findings."

Professor Alison Goodall from the University of Leicester, said: "We were delighted to be able to support the study with data from our large cohorts of human subjects, to demonstrate the links between TRIB1 and cholesterol uptake in humans."

Professor Endre Kiss-Toth also from the Department of IICD led the study. He said: "Studying the genetics of cardiovascular disease in large human populations has revealed that TRIB1 contributes to its development.

"However, this is the first time that its role in immune cells has been directly addressed, thus uncovering a new mechanism by which arterial disease develops.

"The research into this mechanism has not yet translated into novel medical interventions. However we now have pre-clinical proof that it would be beneficial to build on this research and see which patients with cardiovascular disease would benefit from the development of treatments to manage their lipid-laden foam cell formation."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Stem Cell Therapy May be Harmful For Heart Disease Patients

Cardiac stem cells from heart disease patients may be harmful, finds a new study from Tel Aviv University.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

New Pathway That Controls Fat Formation Discovered

Researchers found that loss of a family of microRNAs results in a dramatic increase in fat formation.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexSilent Killer DiseasesHeartHealthy HeartLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart DiseaseStatins

What's New on Medindia

Glycosuria

Long-term Treatment with Blood Thinner Delays Onset of Alzheimer's

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive