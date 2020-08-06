by Colleen Fleiss on  June 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Potential Treatment for Pancreatic Cancer
A combination therapy was found to help improve the outcomes for patients with pancreatic cancer, stated researchers at the University of Cincinnati.

The study, led by graduate research assistant Kombo N'Guessan, PhD, and Xiaoyang Qi, PhD, professor in the Division of Hematology Oncology at the UC College of Medicine, will be published in the June 8 online edition of the journal Molecular Therapy.

"These research findings will help us lead a clinical trial with a combination therapeutic approach to treat pancreatic cancer patients," says Qi, corresponding author on the paper and a member of the UC Cancer Center.


"Only a small number of promising drugs target pancreatic cancer, which is the fourth-leading cause of cancer deaths, with a five-year survival of less than six percent," Qi says. "Pancreatic cancer is usually asymptomatic in the early stages, while frequently invading lymph nodes and the liver, and less often the lungs and visceral organs. Current treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, have failed to improve long-term survival.

"We've discovered a drug-targetable biomarker (phosphatidylserine) for pancreatic cancer cells in previous studies, and one of the first line treatments for advanced pancreatic cancer is chemotherapy, but it only provides marginal improvements for patients. We wanted to see if we could use the current first line treatment in combination with the novel nanovesicle drug delivery to improve outcomes."

In the early 2000s, Qi developed SapC-DOPS, a combination of a cell protein, SapC, and a phospholipid, DOPS, that assembled into tiny cavities can selectively target cells and deliver therapies while sparing all other unaffected cells and tissues. In the past, he has studied that nanovesicle in cancer animal models looking at brain, lung, skin, prostate, blood, breast and pancreatic cancers. It is currently being studied in clinical trials for brain cancers.

In this study, researchers used both animal models and human cancer cells to test this theory and found that the combination of these therapies together helped to target the biomarker on cancer cell surface at various points in their life cycle, ultimately inhibiting tumor growth and potentially increasing survival, in comparison to the treatments alone.

"This study shows that the combination treatment using the nanovesicles and a standard chemotherapy could be beneficial for patients with pancreatic cancer, possibly extending lives and helping a subset of patients with cancer that don't have many options," Qi says.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this ...
READ MORE
Pancreatic Cancer Metastasis: New Findings
In pancreatic cancer metastasis, when tumor cells gain the deadly ability to migrate to new parts of the body can be suppressed by inhibiting a protein called Slug that regulates cell movement, said scientists.
READ MORE
Diabetes 3c Is An Early Manifestation of Pancreatic Cancer
Diabetes type 3c or pancreatogenic diabetes, could be an early manifestation of pancreatic cancer, according to the Genetic and Molecular Epidemiology Group, led by Núria Malats at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Pancreas Transplantation
Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtPancreatitisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantWhipple´s Surgical ProcedurePancreas Transplantation