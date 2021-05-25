New Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

The recent breakthrough from Arcutis Biotherapeutics DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 studies of phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor drug
In these clinical trials, roflumilast creams were safe and well tolerated among plaque psoriasis patients so it can be included instead of corticosteroids in mild and moderate cases.
If approved after comparator trials roflumilast will be the second PDE4 inhibitor following Amgen's Otezla (apremilast) is set to launch in markets by 2022 across the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan.
Source: Medindia