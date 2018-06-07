New Plant-based Drug Can Treat Two Life-threatening Diseases

New drug can provide effective treatment for two life-threatening tropical diseases such as schistosomiasis and fascioliasis, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Journal of Medical Chemistry.

New Plant-based Drug Can Treat Two Life-threatening Diseases



The team of researchers, led by Professor Andrew Westwell from Cardiff University, has successfully created a drug compound, from the goji berry plant, that is active against the parasites that cause schistosomiasis and fascioliasis.



‘Plant-based drug compound from the goji berry plant can pave the way for the development of new potential drug that can provide effective treatment for two life-threatening tropical diseases such as schistosomiasis and fascioliasis.’ Although not widely known, schistosomiasis is the most devastating human parasitic disease after malaria, with approximately 600 million people currently affected, and causing approximately 300,000 deaths per year. Likewise, 17 million people are currently infected with fascioliasis, with figures set to increase.



Schistosomiasis is caused by a waterborne parasite, while fascioliasis is caused by a foodborne parasite. Both of these neglected diseases are treated with a single drug, which is widely administered to the population where these diseases are most prevalent. However, this type of single treatment often leads to drug resistance, which is now the case for many people at risk of contracting these diseases.



As a result, a team of researchers at Cardiff University joined forces with Aberystwyth University's Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences, led by Professor Karl Hoffmann, in a collaboration to find a new drug treatment.



Speaking of the research, Professor Westwell from Cardiff University's School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, said: "Discovering a potential new treatment for two such prevalent diseases is an exciting find and we hope that this research will lead to major health benefits for some of the world's poorest people who are at risk of contracting Schistosomiasis and Fascioliasis."



Funded by the Welsh Government's Life Science Research Network of Wales, the drug design was carried out at Cardiff University's School of Pharmacy, and Pharmaceutical Sciences and the testing of its effectiveness has taken place at Aberystwyth University.



