medindia

New Perspective Identified to Reduce Prescription Drugs Cost

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 5, 2019 at 5:01 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Medicare spends around $3,590 for a patient's one month prescription after adjusting for all rebates, and prices continue to rise. New perspective advised by Dr. Richard G. Frank of the Harvard Medical School and Dr. Len M. Nichols of George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services balances prescription drug costs and incentives for innovation, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
New Perspective Identified to Reduce Prescription Drugs Cost
New Perspective Identified to Reduce Prescription Drugs Cost

"The problem is lack of competition, and consumers and taxpayers are left picking up the check," explains Nichols. "Giving Medicare the ability to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies is critical to bring down the cost of health care."

Show Full Article


Medicare spending for prescription drugs is growing at higher rates than other Medicare spending (9% for Medicare Part B drug spending and 7.3% for Medicare Part D, annually). Specialty drugs--those for a smaller number of patients that cost more and require clinical supervision--were responsible for 63% of the spending growth in Medicare Part D from 2010 to 2015.

"We need carefully designed Medicare prescription drug negotiations," says Frank. "We've proposed specific criteria to guide negotiations and maximize savings while preserving incentives for innovation."

To optimize negotiations, Frank and Nichols recommend two guiding principles: (1) targeting the right drugs and (2) establishing reference prices for negotiations. Medicare would begin negotiations on drug pricing when one of two criteria are met: (1) little competition with high markups and (2) high levels of annual Medicare spending or more than $500 million.

However, negotiations need to meet 3 items for success. First, Medicare will need the power to penalize manufacturers if a reasonable price could not be obtained. Second, upper and lower limits of drug pricing would be set in advance by using the dollars per quality-adjusted life-year (QALY) gained or a similar index.

This step will allow higher prices for drugs providing more clinical value and, thereby, provide incentive for developing medications needed most by populations. Third, a neutral third-party arbitrator would become involved if negotiations could not be reached between Medicare and a manufacturer.

Implementing these criteria, which are administratively feasible, would foster exchange and voluntary agreements between Medicare and pharmaceutical manufacturers to balance power amongst consumers and manufacturers while preserving incentives to innovate. This process would reduce the cost of prescription medications for taxpayers and consumers and slow accelerating Medicare expenses.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Techniques using laser allow faster recovery rates when compared to the older modalities. LASIK is the most popular and widely accepted vision surgery in our country.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Unused and Expired Medications - Why and How to Dispose?

Proper disposal of unused and expired medications through drug disposal programs is the preferred method wherever available.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Laser Vision Correction Surgery Drugs Banned in India Antibiotics Unused and Expired Medications - Why and How to Dispose? Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

World Heart Federation's Global Roadmap on Prevention of CVD and Diabetes

Vegetarian and Pescetarian Diets Lower Risk of Coronary Heart Disease

Mushrooms can Lower Risk of Prostate Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive