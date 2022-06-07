About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Peptide Helps You Lose Weight

by Colleen Fleiss on July 6, 2022 at 11:27 PM
Font : A-A+

New Peptide Helps You Lose Weight

Pep19, the synthetic molecule, acts on the endocannabinoid system, which regulates and balances critical metabolic functions, such as appetite, fat breakdown (lipolysis), and energy release.

An article presenting the results of the study is published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The study was supported by FAPESP and involved collaboration by researchers at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (Brazil), the University of Málaga and the Biomedical Center for Research on Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Diseases (Spain), and Israeli company Proteimax BioTechnology.

Increased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

Increased Appetite Symptom Evaluation


An increase in appetite is seen in conditions like bulimia, diabetes, hyperthyroidism and worm infestation.
Advertisement


Scientists have long sought ways of influencing the functioning of the endocannabinoid system to help people lose weight. Rimonabant, a drug that acted as a cannabinoid receptor antagonist, was launched in 2006 but banned in Brazil owing to severe adverse side effects, including anxiety and depression, with suicidal tendencies in some cases.

Studies have been performed since then to discover safer means to make the endocannabinoid system an ally of people who need to lose weight. Pep19 (DIIADDEPLT) is a novel peptide and one of the leading candidates in this field. It has obtained good results in animal trials without adverse effects on the central nervous system.

Promising Performance

According to the recently published article, Pep19 is a synthetic version of a peptide naturally found in human cells. They are chemically identical, but Pep19 can be used in higher doses to achieve the desired effect. The researchers tested it on 50 mice divided into two groups, one fed a standard diet and the other a high-fat diet for 30 days. Pep19 diluted in saline was given to half of each group and saline only to the other half.
Quiz on Obesity

Quiz on Obesity


"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise even children are not spared. If your weight issues are threatening to weigh you down learn more about obesity by taking part in this quiz.
Advertisement

The results of the experiment were highly encouraging. The molecule also reduced liver inflammation and fattiness, as well as inhibiting alanine-aminotransferase (ALT) activity. ALT increases with liver damage and is used as a marker to screen for liver disease.

Another benefit detected by the researchers was that the synthetic peptide converted part of the organism's white fat (its energy reserve) into brown fat, which is significant because brown fat is thermogenic, tending to assist weight loss by burning calories to generate energy and heat.

"This process is associated with activation of a type of respiratory chain uncoupling protein known as UCP1. White fat doesn't normally produce the substance, but brown fat does," said Emer Suavinho Ferro, last author of the article. Ferro is a professor in the Pharmacology Department of the University of São Paulo's Biomedical Sciences Institute (ICB-USP) and heads the institution's Intracellular Peptide Pharmacology Laboratory. "We further confirmed the link in a visual analysis of the animals' fat. We saw that part of it had become beige, showing that Pep19 led to activation of UCP1."

According to Ferro, Pep19 benefited the animals without the adverse side effects caused by rimonabant. "Its action is peripheral and doesn't directly affect the central nervous system," he said.

The researchers plan to conduct more experiments, including clinical trials involving human patients, in an attempt to make the molecule a viable option for people who need to lose weight.

Source: Eurekalert
Bad Foods that May Still Be Good for Weight Loss

Bad Foods that May Still Be Good for Weight Loss


Who thought potato or pasta could help with your weight loss? Watch this slideshow to find out what researchers and nutritionists are saying about these and other 'bad' foods.
Advertisement

How to Lose Weight?

How to Lose Weight?


Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
View all
Recommended Reading
Flat Belly FoodsFlat Belly Foods
Mediterranean DietMediterranean Diet
Negative Beliefs about Weight LossNegative Beliefs about Weight Loss
The Cabbage DietThe Cabbage Diet
Top 10 Weight Loss Myths and FactsTop 10 Weight Loss Myths and Facts
Weight Loss with Hypnosis – Does It Work?Weight Loss with Hypnosis – Does It Work?
Zone DietZone Diet
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Weight Loss with Hypnosis – Does It Work? Quiz on Weight Loss Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss Flat Belly Foods Top 10 Weight Loss Myths and Facts 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Post-Nasal Drip Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close