New Path for Anti-Cancer Drugs & Precision Care

Targeting two gene-reading proteins ‘BRD2 and BRD4’ separately, rather than both, could lead to more precise cancer therapies.
While anti-cancer drugs like ‘BET inhibitors’ showed massive potential in cancer therapy, especially in laboratory settings, clinical trials have often been disappointing due to limited patient response and harsh side effects. New research from the Max Planck Institute finally explains this gap.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Histone acetylation-dependent clustering of BRD2 instructs transcription dynamics
Go to source) Scientists discovered that two key BET proteins, BRD2 and BRD4, are not identical as previously thought. In the process of gene activation, BRD2 acts as a lead protein to prepare DNA, while BRD4 drives the actual transcription.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding the distinct roles of BET proteins could unlock a more targeted approach to cancer therapy
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Because current BET inhibitors block both proteins at once, they disrupt vital cellular functions. This discovery in precision oncology suggests that targeting these gene-reading proteins (BRD2 and BRD4) separately could lead to more effective, targeted cancer treatments.
Targeting Entire Protein Families in BET Inhibitors Limits Cancer TherapyBET inhibitors were developed to block a shared domain that all BET proteins use to bind chromatin, the tightly packed complex of DNA and proteins in which genes are stored and regulated.
Blocking chromatin binding seemed a reasonable strategy to silence the machinery that reads the oncogenes, hinging on the assumption that all BET proteins do roughly the same thing. A new study by the lab of Asifa Akhtar offers a more nuanced picture.
Their work reveals that two key BET proteins from the family, BRD2 and BRD4, perform distinct roles at different stages in gene activation. BDR4 drives the step that most current therapies target: releasing RNA Polymerase II, the enzyme that pushes genes into active transcription. But BRD2 acts earlier at an initiation stage, recruiting and organizing the molecular machinery that gets transcription started in the first place.
Beyond the Performance: BRD2 Protein Sets the Stage for Gene ActivationBlocking both BRD2 and BRD4 simultaneously, as current inhibitors often do, disrupts two different steps of the same process at once and produces effects that are difficult to predict and highly context-dependent. “Think of gene activation like stage production. BRD2 sets up the stage: assembling the props, costumes and actors to ensure preparations run smoothly.”
“BRD2 then gives BRD4, the actor, the “start” signal to begin with the performance,” says Asifa Akhtar, who led the study at the MPI-IE. “Previous studies had been focused almost entirely on the performance. Our data shows that the setup work happening before is just as critical for gene activation,” explains Asifa Akhtar.
BRD2 had long been considered the less interesting of the two proteins. The new study suggests the opposite may be true. Part of what makes BRD2 distinctive is what it responds to. The enzyme MOF places specific chemical tags known as histone acetylations on chromatin.
These bookmarks act as a sophisticated labeling system to control which genes are read on the DNA and tell BRD2 where it needs to start its work. BRD2 is uniquely sensitive to these »bookmarks«: remove MOF, and BRD2 loses its grip on chromatin, while other BET proteins are largely unaffected.
“The findings support a model in which acetylated chromatin creates a platform that allows regulatory proteins like BRD2 to concentrate and prepare the transcription machinery for when it will be needed,” says first author Umut Erdogdu from the Akhtar lab.
The Power of Molecular Clustering May be a New Target for Precision Cancer CareBeyond this specificity, BRD2 actively organizes the transcription machinery at the spatial level, forming dynamic clusters at gene binding sites that concentrate the necessary molecular components precisely where transcription needs to begin.
“To understand the importance of the clustering for gene transcription, we removed only the specific part of BRD2 responsible for forming clusters while leaving the rest of the protein intact,” explains Umut Erdogdu.
The result was striking: even though BRD2 was still present in the cell nucleus, transcription stalled almost as completely as if the entire protein had been deleted. “This demonstrates that clustering is not a side effect, but a functional feature of transcription regulation.”
“And like a stage manager, BRD2 ensures that every performer and every piece of equipment is in place before the curtain rises,” says Asifa Akhtar. The findings reframe what selective and more nuanced BET inhibition could look like in the future.
Rather than designing drugs that block the shared chromatin-reading domain across all family members, a promising goal could be to distinguish between the distinct roles of BRD2 and BRD4 during gene activation. Understanding these differences could be a step towards therapies that are more targeted and easier to predict.
References:
- Histone acetylation-dependent clustering of BRD2 instructs transcription dynamics - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-026-02533-x)
- Understanding the distinct roles of BET proteins could unlock a more targeted approach to cancer therapy - (https://www.ie-freiburg.mpg.de/6126341/news_publication_26251524_transferred)
Source-Eurekalert