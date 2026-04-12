New Path for Anti-Cancer Drugs & Precision Care

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know?

Why some #cancerdrugs often fail in human clinical trials? By uncovering the different roles of BRD2 and BRD4 key proteins in #DNAclusters for gene activation, we can create smarter therapies in #precisiononcology. #oncology #genetics #precisionmedicine #drugdiscovery #BETinhibitors #cancerresearch #clinicaltrial