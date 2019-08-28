medindia

New, Painless Skin Patch Simplifies Diagnostic Tests

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2019 at 3:10 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new skin patch with tiny needles developed by NIBIB-funded researchers was found to painlessly collect interstitial fluid (ISF) for testing. Diagnostic tests can measure trace amounts of essential proteins or hormones in the blood called biomarkers.
New, Painless Skin Patch Simplifies Diagnostic Tests
New, Painless Skin Patch Simplifies Diagnostic Tests

High or low levels of biomarkers are specific indicators for a disease. In the new test, a unique paper on the patch's backing stores small amounts ISF, where it remains for analysis. Researchers think the ISF patch will simplify diagnostic testing and enable the continuous monitoring of biomarkers.

Show Full Article


Monitoring biomarkers is crucial because doctors routinely use them to diagnose and monitor patients at risk for cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Many groups have started using ISF for diagnostic testing, but Mark Prausnitz, Ph.D., a Regents' Professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, thought the procedure for analyzing ISF could be simplified.

Prausnitz and his team, in collaboration with Srikanth Singamaneni, Ph.D., a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at Washington University, used surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS)to speed up the analysis. This technique measures the amount of molecule by detecting its unique light scattering pattern. Negatively charged gold nanorods are incorporated into the paper on the patch's backing and trap the positively charged biomarker of interest in the ISF.

Their results, published in ACS Sensors, show that the nanorods successfully attracted a positively charged molecule that researchers had injected into rats' bloodstream that is absorbed in their ISF. The interaction between the nanorods and the trapped molecules amplified the Raman scattering so they could analyze it with SERS with enhanced sensitivity. The researchers reported the new procedure to be as sensitive as the previous multi-step methods.

Prausnitz said, "As a next step, we can adapt the methods we use to trap molecules in ISF to be more selective, using antibodies specific to a certain biomarker. In the future, we could create capture methods for multiple biomarkers all in the same patch." The researchers say the patch can speed diagnostic testing, is designed to take less effort than previous methods, and can be produced in mass quantities at low cost.

"This is an excellent example of how rethinking common medical tests can lead to a new technology that may accelerate healthcare, especially the continuous monitoring of important biomarkers," said Tiffani Lash, Ph.D., director of the NIBIB programs in Point-of-Care Technologies and Connected Health (mHealth and Telehealth). The next steps for the team are to continue further testing of the patch to ensure its safety for human use and its effectiveness for reliably detecting biomarkers of medical interest.

The research was supported, in part, by a grant from NIBIB (EB025499).

Chandana Kolluru, Rohit Gupta, Qisheng Jiang, Mikayla Williams, Hamed Gholami Derami, Sisi Cao, Richard Noel, Srikanth Singamaneni, Mark R. Prausnitz. Plasmonic paper microneedle patch for on-patch detection of molecules in dermal interstitial fluid. ACS Sensors, 2019

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Quiz on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer and smoking are closely associated. Lung cancer risk increases with the intensity of smoking. For more details, take this ...

The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

Detection Tool for Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Developed by IIT Kharagpur Researchers

IIT Kharagpur's team of researchers have developed a tool to diagnose malignant lung tissues and other interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Actinic Keratosis

Actinic Keratosis or Solar Keratosis is a pre-cancerous condition characterized by thick, rough, dry and scaly or crusty patches caused due to long, perennial exposure to sun.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Actinic Keratosis Dermatomyostitis 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security

Red Wine Improves Your Gut Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive