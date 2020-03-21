by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2020 at 2:52 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Oral Vaccine Urgently Needed to Prevent Further Outbreak of Mutant Polio: Study
For the complete removal of the current formulation (OPV2), a new serotype 2 oral poliovirus vaccine is urgently needed, suggested a study.

The study results demonstrate that, despite the withdrawal of OPV2 in 2016, the aftereffects of its administration continue to contribute to the highest number of vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks and transmission rates to date.

The novel OPV2 will be more genetically stable than the last and is currently in phase II clinical trials, but in case the formulation takes too long or lacks efficacy, back-up strategies are necessary, the authors add. The re-emergence of paralytic polio caused by mutated poliovirus derived from the OPV2 has been a major obstacle to achieving polio eradication across the world, leading to the withdrawal of OPV2 in April 2016 - commonly referred to as "the Switch."


However, cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus have since been reported across several continents, posing a threat to unvaccinated children born after the Switch. For now, vaccination with OPV2 is the only available method to induce immunity and prevent transmission. But further use of OPV2 risks seeding more of the mutated poliovirus. What's more, Grace Macklin and colleagues now show the probability of new vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks and person-to-person transmission is increasing over time. They ran statistical models on data from acute polio paralysis cases obtained through the Global Polio Laboratory Network (GPLN).

They determined the rate of viral mutation (one nucleotide change observed after approximately 35 days) and estimated that the vaccine-derived virus emerged between May 2016 and November 2019. Between these dates, GPLN had detected 859 isolates of the vaccine-derived virus across 26 countries - of which 65.5% were most likely seeded after the Switch, the researchers calculated. They identified 62 post-Switch transmittable vaccine-derived poliovirus events and 41 outbreaks in various African and Asian countries. Shortly after the first outbreaks, OPV2 was rolled out again, causing 21 of the total 41 outbreaks between 2016 and 2019.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible
READ MORE
Post-Polio Syndrome
Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual progressive weakening in muscles, fatigue, joint pain and a decrease in the size of muscles are key symptoms.
READ MORE
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history! ...
READ MORE
Scientists Develop Safer, Less Costly Polio Vaccine
An effective, safer-to-handle and less costly polio vaccine has been developed by scientists.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Dental Check-UpVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck Cracking