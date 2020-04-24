by Iswarya on  April 24, 2020 at 11:53 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Obesity Protein Discovery may Lead to Better Therapy
By determining the structure of a key receptor in obesity, a new study has unlocked an opportunity for the development of new drugs, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science.

For the study, the scientists focused on a protein in the brain, the melanocortin four receptor (or MC4R). This receptor helps with regulating the body's energy balance by controlling how much energy is stored as fat. Mutations in the gene that encodes the MC4R protein are linked to severe childhood obesity and other forms.

"A lot of people think obesity is a lifestyle choice," said Raymond Stevens, a USC Provost Professor and director of the Bridge Institute at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience. "That's just not true in all cases. Some people have mutations of this gene. And if they have mutations of this gene, many cannot control their eating. It's this receptor causing this issue in the brain."


Severe obesity is often linked to other health issues. Recent data on coronavirus have shown that adults 65 and older who are severely obese are among the hardest hit by the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Working with the iHuman Institute at ShanghaiTech University and the Life Sciences Institute at the University of Michigan, Stevens was interested in the MC4R as part of a larger effort to elucidate the structures of a class of proteins called G protein-coupled receptors that control many human functions. MC4R is among them.

As Stevens and his team began to tackle the MC4R structure, they looked for the world's expert in this area and turned to Roger Cone at the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute for help on the function of this important receptor.

Scientists at the University of Michigan discovered the MC4R and have been studying its biology and pharmacology for more than 25 years. Since then, four drugs have been developed to target melanocortin receptors in humans. The drug setmelanotide targets the MC4R to treat rare forms of syndromic obesity, which affects about 1 out of 1,500 people. However, the drug is not potent enough to treat dietary obesity -- a more common form of the disease.

By determining the structure of MC4R, the scientists were able to see how it binds to and interacts with other drug molecules. Knowing how the protein is configured will enable scientists to develop and test new therapies that can more precisely treat obesity.

Stevens and Cone, senior authors of the study, highlight the findings as an example of the importance and power of international collaboration. "We were able to contribute our knowledge of the MC4R to help further the structural biology studies," says Cone. "And key structural findings from the USC and iHuman Institute researchers are helping us answer more questions about how this receptor functions in human metabolism."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight ControlDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages