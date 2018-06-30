medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Non-invasive Method to Measure Arterial Stiffness in Adolescents

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 30, 2018 at 6:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New easy-to-use, non-invasive method can produce reproducible estimates of arterial stiffness in adolescents, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Physiology and Functional Imaging.
New Non-invasive Method to Measure Arterial Stiffness in Adolescents
New Non-invasive Method to Measure Arterial Stiffness in Adolescents

Arterial stiffness is one of the early signs of cardiovascular disease, and arterial stiffening has been observed in children.

The study investigated the short-term reproducibility of aortic pulse wave velocity as a measure of arterial stiffness and of augmentation index as a measure of peripheral arterial tone among 55 Finnish adolescents aged 16-19.

The study also investigated the effects of cardiorespiratory fitness and body fat percentage on the reproducibility. Arterial stiffness and peripheral arterial tone were measured with a non-invasive, oscillometric pulse wave analyzer, cardiorespiratory fitness using a maximal cardiopulmonary exercise test on a cycle ergometer, and body fat percentage through bioelectrical impedance analysis.

Aortic pulse wave velocity was highly reproducible, and cardiorespiratory fitness or body fat percentage had no effect on the reproducibility of aortic pulse wave velocity. However, the augmentation index exhibited poorer reproducibility than aortic pulse wave velocity in young people. Reproducibility of the augmentation index was decreased, especially among adolescents with higher cardiorespiratory fitness or a lower body fat percentage.

"The results of our study are promising, as most devices used to assess arterial stiffness require highly skilled assessors. In particular, our findings on the good reproducibility of this method used to measure arterial stiffness may provide new possibilities, not only in research settings but also in standard health care," says Dr. Eero Haapala from the University of Jyväskylä.

"However, although our results are positive, more research is needed on the long-term reproducibility and ability to predict health later in life." Cardiovascular diseases, which often have their origin in childhood, are remarkable clinical, public health, and economical problems. Arterial stiffening is one of the most important risk factors for these diseases, and increased arterial stiffness has been linked to elevated risk of heart attack and reduced brain health.

Brisk physical activity and high cardiorespiratory fitness have been associated with more flexible arteries already in children and adolescents.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Obesity and Arterial Stiffness

Obesity and Arterial Stiffness

Arterial stiffening occurs due to increasing age and atherosclerosis. Stroke and myocardial infarction are both a direct consequence of atherosclerosis.

Brisk Physical Activity During Childhood Linked to Better Cardiovascular Health

Brisk Physical Activity During Childhood Linked to Better Cardiovascular Health

Study investigates the relationship between physical activity and sedentary lifestyle to arterial stiffness in children.

Antioxidant Resveratrol Reduces Arterial Stiffness in Diabetics

Antioxidant Resveratrol Reduces Arterial Stiffness in Diabetics

Resveratrol, a comopund found in grapes, red wine may reverse the blood vessel abnormalities that occur with aging and in people with Type 2 diabetes.

Vitamin D Supplements Reduce Arterial Stiffness in African Americans

Vitamin D Supplements Reduce Arterial Stiffness in African Americans

High doses of vitamin D restored blood levels of African Americans at risk of arterial stiffness due to vitamin D deficiency.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...