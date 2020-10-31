New Non-allergenic, Anti-inflammatory Fragrance Could be Game-changer for Dry Skin Sufferers

‘New non-allergenic moisturizer could provide an improved treatment option for people with dry skin conditions and active soothe inflammation. ’

Fragrances are moisturizers, the most frequent causes of allergic contact dermatitis. The novel fragrance was developed without using any of the 26 commonly known allergens and without the additional 60+ potential allergens currently under evaluation.However, it still has a pleasant scent, improving the metic acceptability rating and, consequently, enhancing patients' treatment adherence.Dr. Julia Gallinger, a senior scientist at Beiersdorf AG's Research and Development department: "A moisturiser containing our novel fragrance could provide an improved treatment option for people with dry skin conditions. It would be both pleasant to use due to its scent, enhancing patients` treatment adherence, and actively soothe inflammation. Hence, the long-standing paradigm of fragranced moisturisers considered as allergenic risk in the treatment of xerotic dermatoses may soon become obsolete. The fragrance has been integrated into two new Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS products for dry skin to provide skin care with a pleasurable experience."Also, a patient preference study among 86 people with dry skin who used the fragranced moisturizer for two weeks showed that 97% agree that it doesn't just feel like they have to apply something on their skin, but now they also enjoy it. 91% confirmed that the scented lotion makes their care routine more pleasant. Furthermore, 71% confirmed that they like the scented product better than the unscented moisturizer they normally use.Source: Eurekalert