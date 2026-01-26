Starting next month, NHS England will increase bowel cancer screening sensitivity, referring more people for earlier, potentially life-saving follow-up tests.

has announced a major overhaul of itsprogramme that could lead to earlier detection and prevention of thousands of cases, officials say. ( )This marks one of the most significant changes to screening in years and aims to make the programme more sensitive and effective against one of the UK’s deadliest cancers.At the heart of theCurrently, people whose samples show 120 micrograms of blood per gram of stool are referred for further investigation. Under the new plans, this threshold will be lowered to 80 micrograms per gram by 2028, bringing England’s standards into line with practices already in place in Scotland and Wales.Health experts say this change will make the test significantly more sensitive, meaning— which can detect cancer or high-risk precancerous polyps.— an 11% rise over current early diagnoses — and identify around 2,000 more people with high-risk polyps that could be removed before they develop into cancer.Modelling suggests that earlier detection through this heightened sensitivity could reduce late-stage diagnoses and prevent deaths from bowel cancer by roughly 6%.also increases the chances of more successful treatment andThe NHS already expanded eligibility in recent years, lowering the age range from 60–74 to include people aged 50–53, and sending nearly 7 million FIT kits to eligible individuals.Officialsaiming to boost participation rates. The FIT test process itself — completed at home and mailed back for analysis — will remain the same.Cancer charities and experts have welcomed the change as a key step toward catching more cancers early, noting that late diagnoses remain common and are often associated with poorer outcomes.TheThe plan is expected to outline broader efforts to improve cancer detection, treatment and survival rates across the NHS.Public health leaders are urging eligible adults to take part in bowel screening when invited, saying that early detection remains one of the most effective tools against bowel cancer — a disease that affects more than 44,000 people in the UK annually and remains a leading cause of cancer deaths.Source-Medindia