medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

New Naturally Occurring Antibiotic May Help Fight Against Drug-resistant Tuberculosis

by Iswarya on  September 21, 2018 at 3:06 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Naturally occurring antibiotic known as kanglemycin A may be effective against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that cause tuberculosis, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Molecular Cell.
New Naturally Occurring Antibiotic May Help Fight Against Drug-resistant Tuberculosis
New Naturally Occurring Antibiotic May Help Fight Against Drug-resistant Tuberculosis

The compound, kanglemycin A, is related to the antibiotic rifampicin, according to Katsuhiko Murakami, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State and one of the leaders of the project.

"Rifampicin is already part of the cocktail of antibiotics used to treat tuberculosis, but many strains of the tuberculosis-causing bacteria have developed resistance to it," Murakami said.

"Tuberculosis is the leading cause of death by infectious disease worldwide," said Murakami. "Development of rifampicin resistance in M. tuberculosis has made treatment of this disease very difficult since it extends treatment time of tuberculosis from 6 months to 2 years. Identifying new compounds that are effective against the rifampicin-resistant bacteria is incredibly important for public health."

The researchers screened a library of naturally occurring compounds from U.K. biotech company Demuris Ltd. for their ability to inhibit bacterial cell growth or prevent the production of RNA--an essential process in all living organisms--in bacteria. They discovered that a compound named kanglemycin A was effective at inhibiting RNA production even in rifampicin-resistant bacteria.

"Kanglemycin A is related to rifampicin, an antibiotic that functions by binding to bacterial RNA polymerase, the enzyme responsible for RNA production, and preventing it from making more RNA," said Murakami. "Understanding how kanglemycin A manages to maintain its affinity to rifampicin-resistant RNA polymerase and stay active against the drug-resistant bacteria will help to accelerate its approval for use in patients with tuberculosis."

To determine the mechanism of kanglemycin A action against rifampicin-resistant RNA polymerase, the Murakami group used X-ray crystallography to determine the three-dimensional structure of the complex of kanglemycin A bound to bacterial RNA polymerase. It was known that rifampicin binds to a groove in the RNA polymerase molecule and that mutations that change the amino-acid sequence of the RNA polymerase can prevent this binding, while maintaining the ability to produce RNA. Kanglemycin A binds to the same groove, but its structure revealed extensions that also bind just outside the groove allowing it to inhibit activity of rifampicin-resistant RNA polymerase.

"The X-ray structure revealed that kanglemycin A has two modifications that improve its function compared to rifampicin," said Murakami. "First, one of the modifications allows it to bind just outside of the rifampicin binding pocket increasing the strength of its affinity to the RNA polymerase in rifampicin-resistant bacteria. Second, another modification allows kanglemycin A to stop the synthesis of RNA even earlier than rifampicin."

"It is a really exciting finding," said Nikolay Zenkin, professor of molecular biology at Newcastle University in the U.K. and one of the leaders of the project. "The previously unknown interactions of the unique chemical groups of kanglemycin A with RNA polymerase will direct the development of antibiotics against rifampicin-resistant M. tuberculosis. Approximately one-third of the world's population is already infected with M. tuberculosis, and 600,000 people every year are diagnosed with rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis. Our work is the first step in developing a new drug for the treatment of these patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Renal Tuberculosis

Renal Tuberculosis

Renal tuberculosis or tuberculosis of the kidney is a type of genitourinary tuberculosis that can be treated with anti-tubercular medications.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy MRSA - The Super Bug Pleural Effusion Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such ...

 Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm is used as a preventive treatment for a migraine headache in adult patients. It ...

 DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive