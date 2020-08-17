New Nanoparticles Help Enhance Gene Therapies for Eye Disease

‘New treatment using nanoparticles helps inhibit blindness in mouse model of macular degeneration.’

The research team at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine was led by Jordan Green, Ph.D., Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Ophthalmology, Oncology, Neurosurgery, Materials Science & Engineering, and Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, and Peter A. Campochiaro, M.D., Director, Retinal Cell and Molecular Laboratory and George S. and Dolores Dor Eccles Professor of Ophthalmology and Neuroscience.said David Rampulla, Ph.D., Director of the NIBIB program in Synthetic Biological and Biomimetic Systems.explains Campochiaro.Repeat treatments are problematic in that it means frequent eye injections for patients. And subsequent rounds of treatment are often unsuccessful because the immune system of the patient has developed antibodies that attack and neutralize the gene-carrying virus.That is where Green's nanoparticle technology comes in. Nanoparticles are virtually undetected by the immune system and there is no apparent development of antibodies that would attack the particle in a subsequent treatment. Another desirable characteristic is that the nanoparticles can carry therapeutic genes that are too large to be carried by viral vectors.The team performed a number of experiments in rats and mice showing that the nanoparticles very efficiently carried genes into the cells of the eye and made large quantities of protein. The proteins continued to be made for at least eight months, a significant improvement over current treatments where therapeutic proteins must be injected directly every 1-2 months.One test was conducted using a gene that makes vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). VEGF induces the growth of new blood vessels in the eye. If there is a lot of VEGF there is an overproduction of blood vessels that extend into the retina and block vision, which is what happens in people with wet AMD.The researchers injected the eyes of 30 rats with the nanoparticles carrying the VEGF gene. The rats developed abnormal blood vessels one month after the injection. The abnormal blood vessels were more extensive at two and five months after injection, and there was scarring under the retina similar to that seen in untreated wet AMD patients. This validated the efficacy and durability of the gene therapy system for creation of animal models.The therapeutic potential of the delivery system was tested by delivering a nanoparticle carrying a gene that makes a protein that inhibits VEGF.The inhibiting nanoparticle was injected into a mouse model of wet AMD, which features the overproduction of abnormal blood vessels seen in the disease in humans. Three weeks after injecting nanoparticles containing the gene for the VEGF-inhibiting protein, the mice had a 60% reduction in abnormal blood vessels when compared to control mice.said Green.The result is a considerable improvement over the current therapy of injecting the therapeutic protein directly, which requires repeated injections every month or so. The lack of an apparent immune response to the nanoparticles is also a significant improvement over gene therapy with viral vectors."The team is now working on using the nanoparticle system to treat patients with reduced or no vision due to genetic defects where blindness occurs because of a defective inherited gene. They are hopeful that the robust gene expression seen with their nanoparticles will allow them to introduce functional versions of genes that inherited mutations have disabled -- and restore vision.The work is reported in the July issue of the journal Science Advances1.The research was supported by grant EB022148 from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, grants EY031097, EY026148, EY028996 and EY01765 from the National Eye Institute; the Dr. H. James and Carole Free Catalyst Award and unrestricted grant from Research to Prevent Blindness; the Louis B. Thalheimer Translational Fund; a grant from the Barth Foundation; a scholarship to J.K. from Samsung; and unrestricted grants from Conrad and Lois Aschenbach, Per Bang-Jensen, Andrew and Yvette Marriott, and Jean Lake.Source: Newswise