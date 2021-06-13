by Colleen Fleiss on  June 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Momentum in Fight Against HIV
Winnie Byanyima, the head of the UN Programme said the fight against the pandemic must also spur global efforts to defeat HIV infection and AIDS.

Byanyima is executive director of UNAIDS which plans to present a report on Thursday showing that more efforts are needed to also achieve its stated goal of defeating the HIV pandemic by 2030.

"We have proven that science can bring solutions in short time, we proved that governments can bring together resources," Bynayima said.


She is therefore cautiously optimistic that the same can be done to end the HIV pandemic.

It has been 40 years since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first reported on the then mysterious immunodeficiency disease on June 5, 1981.

Next week, the UN plans to launch a new appeal for donations at an AIDS summit in New York.

In the past 40 years, nearly 35 million people have died from complications of AIDS.

"Those lives matter, like the ones taken by Covid," Bynayima said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is ...
READ MORE
Monoclonal Antibody Aids Global Fight Against Malaria
Monoclonal antibodies may serve as an effective tool in the global fight against malaria.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest TradeHIV Symptom