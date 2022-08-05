New Molecular Test Designed to Detect Emerging COVID-19 Variants

Advertisement

The Molecular Beacon Technology

Tracking of New COVID-19 Variants- only detect the presence of the virus and don't identify any particular strain.If public health experts want to obtain data on variants to track how and if the virus is mutating, they generally must physically visit the areas where outbreaks are known to have occurred, obtain samples, and then run an extremely complex sequencing process. The Rutgers test could be used in concert with any COVID PCR test, yielding more specific information.The scientists want towith other labs and testing companies so thatwhen coordinating the use of treatments such as monoclonal antibodies, is"Since PCR machines are now almost as common as coffee machines, strain typing can be done anywhere without missing any cases," said Tyagi.The professor and his former student, Arjun Raj, were recognized with the Edison Patent Award from the Research and Development Council of New Jersey for the invention of their fluorescent probes. "The test will enable more accurate treatment for severe COVID since a rapid PCR test to identify the variants can now be carried out in the local hospital setting," Tyagi said.PCR tests employ a technique known as the polymerase chain reaction, a widely used method that allows researchers to take a tiny sample of DNA and amplify it to a large enough amount so that it can be studied.Thethat differ by only a single chemical base. Once the probes latch on to the target, they become fluorescent - serving as beacons for scientists scouring the genetic soup of viral particles.Several COVID-focused PCR tests have been developed earlier, but they target only single mutations in the "spike" protein, which leads to the virus's attack on human cells, and can't discriminate between many variants circulating in the population. The Rutgers test detects eight different mutations in the spike protein - ones that have been demonstrated to increase the transmissibility of the virus and evade the human body's immune defenses.Because such mutations are likely to be conserved in new emerging variants, the scientists expect the test will be useful for detecting new variants that arise from a new combination of mutations.Source: Eurekalert