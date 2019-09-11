medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

New Model to Predict the Response of HIV-infected Individuals to Checkpoint Inhibitor Immunotherapy Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 9, 2019 at 9:37 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new mathematical model to predict the response of HIV-infected individuals to a type of cancer immunotherapy has been developed by scientists led by Andreas Meyerhans and Gennady Bocharov. The study is now published in PLOS Computational Biology.
New Model to Predict the Response of HIV-infected Individuals to Checkpoint Inhibitor Immunotherapy Developed
New Model to Predict the Response of HIV-infected Individuals to Checkpoint Inhibitor Immunotherapy Developed

More than thirty years after the identification of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), this persistent infection is managed with multiple antiretroviral drugs. Thanks to the current therapy regimens, in many parts of the world, HIV is a chronic condition in which progression to AIDS is increasingly uncommon.

Show Full Article


Focusing studies on HIV and cancer patients is relevant because many long-term HIV patients develop cancer. HIV therapies have improved over the years and patients live longer, but they have an increased risk of cancer due to constant immune activation.

T cells play a central role in both diseases due to their central role in the immune response. These types of lymphocytes can specifically recognize foreign antigens and respond to their presence. When the immune system is forced to be active for extended periods, such as with persistent viral infections or the progressive development of cancer, T cells receive an excessive amount of signals, which lead them to suffer gradual functional deterioration, a phenomenon known as T cell exhaustion.

Immunotherapy is a form of cancer treatment that uses the patient's immune system to recognize and fight the disease. There is a type of immunotherapy known as checkpoint inhibitors that are able to reactivate exhausted T cells, increasing their proliferation and function, thus reinvigorating the immune response against tumours. Most clinical trials with checkpoint inhibitors on cancer excluded patients with chronic infections, so data on this comorbidity is scarce. In this study, researchers generated models to assess how well HIV patients would respond to this therapy. Specifically, using both experimental and theoretical approaches, they aimed to quantify how the therapy with checkpoint inhibitors produces a T cell functional gain and also to predict the therapeutic effect for HIV patients at different stages of disease progression.

The scientists studied human blood samples from HIV-infected individuals, stimulated them with checkpoint inhibitors and then monitored the behaviour in cell culture. "Then we quantified the different responses, and developed a mathematical model to predict how the progression of HIV will be affected", said Gennady Bocharov. "We predicted how much the virus is reduced and how many CD4 T cells increase in the patient, which has a clinical significance", he added.

"A checkpoint inhibitor reactivating T cells is like adding fuel to a car. But depending on the type of car, the amount of fuel has a different effect and one car could go further or nearer. In this case, the immune response to HIV differs between individuals and this can determine whether the person experiences more, less or no benefit from the therapy", explains Andreas Meyerhans, ICREA research professor at UPF.

Their main prediction is that the individuals who already control HIV well do not benefit so much from this therapy, but individuals who do not control the virus well may benefit more.

This approach provides a general framework of how to link experimental biomarkers that can be measured from patient samples ex vivo with the patient's clinical benefit. "The more we will be able to quantitate and formalize mechanistic relationships in complex diseases, the closer we will be to personalizing treatment strategies", says Andreas Meyerhans. And Gennady Bocharov concludes, "Our general approach can be extended to other immunotherapies and is an important step forward towards personalized treatment strategies in infectious diseases and cancers".

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Quiz on HIV / AIDS

Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is ...

CAR T-Cell Therapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically altered to target cancer cells within the patient's body.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

ImmunisationDealing with Pollen AllergyNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Gas Bloat Syndrome

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Universal Diet Too Costly for 1.6 Billion People: Study
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive