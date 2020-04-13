by Iswarya on  April 13, 2020 at 3:08 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Model Predicts Peak of US Active Coronavirus Cases in Late April
New data-driven mathematical model predicts that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the United States will rise around April 20, which marks a critical milestone on demand for medical resources, reports a new study.

"We predict that the United States is on course to reach this point in the coming weeks," said Ka-Kit Tung, a professor of applied mathematics at the University of Washington. "It is a point of maximum strain on a country's health and medical infrastructure."

For the United States, this model predicts that the number of "active" COVID-19 cases - individuals who have been diagnosed but haven't recovered or died - will peak on April 20, plus or minus four days, and will then slowly decline as the number of cases entering the medical system becomes less than the number of cases leaving the medical system, reported Xinhua news agency.


The predictions differ significantly from the Imperial College London projections of a longer outbreak, with 40 percent to 80 percent of the US population infected and 1.1 to 2.2 million deaths. The results from the model used by Imperial College London differed significantly because it relied on separate assumptions about COVID-19 and the predictions were generated when key parameters, such as its infection rates, were unknown, according to Tung.

The model finds that the length of outbreaks will also vary by country. Germany and Italy will take a week longer than the Chinese city of Wuhan to reach their turning point in active COVID-19 cases. The United States is projected to take two weeks longer than Wuhan considering that the United States has no national lockdown, though a majority of states have issued stay-at-home orders, said Tung.

Norden Huang and Fangli Qiao, both from the First Institute of Oceanography's Data Analysis Laboratory in Qingdao, China, created the model with Tung. Their paper describing the analysis is not yet peer-reviewed but has been submitted to a journal for consideration. Their study was posted on March 30 to the preprint site medRxiv.

The researchers tested the model''s efficacy using COVID-19 data from China. With an accuracy of a few days, their model predicted key events in the outbreak''s growth, spread, and decline of COVID-19 in Wuhan City, Hubei Province and the rest of China including the peak of new cases, the peak of active cases and the subsidence of the epidemic. The study said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Coronavirus Cases Top 8000, 34 Deaths In 24 Hours
In India, the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus climbed to 8,356, revealed data sources.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Jaipur: Coronavirus Positive Cases Reach 63
The 63 new cases were found in Jaipur's Ramganj area during the house-to-house survey as well as from Rajasthan Univeristy Health Services where suspected patients have been quarantined.
READ MORE
Is Coronavirus Seasonal?
Is coronavirus seasonal? Common coronaviruses are highly seasonal, with most cases peaking in winter months.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake