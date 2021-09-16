About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

New Model Helps Improve Treatment of Arthritis Patients With Heart Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on September 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM

New Model Helps Improve Treatment of Arthritis Patients With Heart Disease
A new approach developed by Queen Mary University of London researchers helps address cardiac disease in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients.

The new study, published in PNAS, addresses this unmet clinical need by developing an experimental model of cardiomyopathy in inflammatory arthritis.
Advertisement


After several attempts the team of researchers from Queen Mary's William Harvey Research Institute (WHRI) successfully identified the right model by characterising experimental animals with arthritis. The animals developed cardiac diastolic dysfunction, recapitulating the symptoms presented by RA patients. Diastolic dysfunction means the heart is able to contract as normal but unable to dilate properly, ultimately leading to heart failure over time.

Professor Mauro Perretti, lead study author and Professor of Immunopharmacology at Queen Mary University of London said: "As is often the case, the description of a valid model of disease can open new vistas on pathogenic mechanisms as well as on novel therapeutic approaches.
Advertisement

At present, the cardiomyopathy of patients affected by rheumatoid arthritis is not treated and, on top of this, current anti-rheumatic drugs (e.g. biologics or steroids) may even worsen it. As such there is an urgent therapeutic need to intervene and treat, if not cure, the cardiomyopathy of patients affected by rheumatoid arthritis."

"The broad area of cardiac inflammation is largely unexplored. At the WHRI we have several groups addressing experimental and translational work on several syndromes of the heart. Thus, there is work on myocarditis, on diabetes-induced cardiomyopathy and now with this study, the cardiomyopathy of inflammatory arthritis. The WHRI at Queen Mary University of London is a place of excellence to study cardiac inflammation in all its multiple faces, thanks also to our partnership with the Barts Heart Centre at Barts Health NHS Trust."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< World's First AI Developed to Treat Covid-19 Patients Worldw...
Promising Treatment for MRSA ‘Superbug’ >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Osteoarthritis Oligoarthritis Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Spondylolisthesis Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Knee Replacement 

Recommended Reading
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and ......
Quiz on Healthy Heart
Quiz on Healthy Heart
Heart disease is a major killer worldwide in spite of major strides in the medical field in terms .....
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right .....
Top Foods for Strong Bones
Top Foods for Strong Bones
As the process of aging starts, our bones start becoming weak. Even a minor injury or jerk could ......
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions....
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement
Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at ...
Oligoarthritis
Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is re...
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a...
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral colum...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close