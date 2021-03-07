by Colleen Fleiss on  July 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Mobile Group Oxygen Concentrator Designed
OxyHani - the new, robust, mobile group oxygen concentrator that can be used in rural settings and also be rapidly deployed in any location during emergency situation has been developed by researchers.

OxyJani is based on the principles of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology. The team replaced lithium zeolites (LiX), which is usually used in oxygen concentrators, with sodium zeolites, which does not generate toxic solid waste and can be manufactured in India.

A team from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology, developed the new solution named OxyJani to address the novel challenges.


It was developed during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the several novel design challenges posed for the sourcing of materials and to meet the needs in hospitals of different capacities.

Overcoming the crisis required two types of solutions -- 5 to 10 lpm personalised O2 concentrators for home uses and 500 lpm PSA plants for large hospitals.

While the 500 Ipm plants for hospitals were robust, they lacked the portability required for deployment in the resource-poor settings, while personal concentrators were too fragile to be used on a sustained basis in a hospital setting. This created a need for a robust technology with necessary portability.

Although the science behind it is well understood, developing an engineering solution that can work with sodium in a portable device and fill this specific market gap when there are severe sourcing problems posed engineering challenges.

Obstacles had to be overcome at each stage of the cycle, from working with the available zeolites to effective ways of dehumidifying and designing the right adsorption-pressure cycle.

The concentrator is modular and capable of delivering a range of solutions, conversion of medical air to medical oxygen, and is an entirely off-grid solution including all modules that can facilitate deployment in rural areas.

Moreover, the waste from the 13X zeolite plant can be potentially a good agricultural input material.

This new class of technology called 'group concentrators' has the robustness of large PSA plants, with portability similar to personal concentrators, and is affordable too. The device is in the range of 30-40 lpm, which is also potentially useful for ICU uses.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Dial 1031 for Oxygen Concentrators in Delhi
In Delhi, COVID patients in home isolation will be provided oxygen concentrators at their homes with recommendation of doctors, said Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.
READ MORE
Oxygen Concentrators and Hospital Beds to be Supplied by WHO
World Health Organization (WHO) pledged to supply oxygen concentrators, hospital beds and essential medical supplies for India, as they battle the surge in Covid-19 cases.
READ MORE
Amazon to Donate 10,000 Oxygen Concentrators To India
Amazon is planning to donate 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help coronavirus infected patients across multiple cities in India.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen