New Microwave Sterilizer to Disintegrate Coronavirus Developed

‘Microwave sterilizer to disintegrate coronavirus has been developed.’

Depending upon size and shape of various objects, the time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute.Approximate weight of the system is three kgs and it can be used for non-metallic objects only.Also, a mobile viral research laboratory (MVRL) was developed by the DRDO earlier this month in association with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital and private industryThe laboratory was developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), the Hyderabad based laboratory of the DRDo in consultation with ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad.Unveiling the laboratory through video conference, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had appreciated the setting up of this bio-safety Level 2 and Level 3 lab in a record time of 15 days, against the usual time of six months .He had stated said this testing facility, which can process more than 1,000 samples in a day, will enhance the country's capabilities in fighting Covid.The minister said that the government had taken several timely decisions due which the spread of COVID in the country is far less compared to many other countries.He said the armed forces are contributing in many ways - such as setting up of quarantine centers, providing healthcare facilities, evacuating Indians from other countries etc - to fight COVID and these efforts will continue.Source: IANS