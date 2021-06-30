by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 30, 2021 at 12:18 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Microplasma Treatment to Treat Ear Infections
Ear infections are common among children, and the use of antibiotics is recommended in most cases. This leads to the problem of antibiotic resistance among bacterial pathogens.

"Middle ear infections and the over-prescription of antibiotics to treat these are major clinical challenges that are in need of new treatment technologies and solutions," said Stephen Boppart, a medical doctor.

Researchers now found the use of a cutting-edge technology that exploits microplasma technology to treat middle-ear infections.


Pseudomonas aeruginosa , a rod-shaped bacterium is the cause of most middle-ear infections. The researchers from Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology analyzed the use of a microplasma jet array to clear the pathogen in the middle ear. Microplasma refers to the low-temperature plasma that generates reactive molecules containing the potential to clear off infectious organisms.

They mimicked the middle-ear of humans by using an excised rat eardrum. The team used a microplasma jet array for different durations and found that therapy with a minimum duration of 15 minutes was effective enough to destruct the bacterial cells.

"We think that the microplasma disrupts the biofilm by disturbing the bacterial cell membrane. So far, we only have indirect measurements supporting our idea, but we will look into it in the future," said Helen Nguyen (IGOH), one of the authors of the study.

Currently, the team is working on a smaller jet array that helps in extending the exposure times of therapy . They have also planned to experiment with this technology on other middle-ear infection-causing bacteria like Haemophilus influenzae , Streptococcus pneumoniae , and Moraxella catarrhalis .



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Quiz on Ear Infections
Ear infections are generally classified depending upon the part of ear affected. They mostly affect the ear canal and the middle ear. Test your knowledge on ear infections by taking this ...
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Ear Infections in Children Respond Better to Standard 10-Day Antibiotic Regimen
When treating children aged 9-23 months of age, a standard 10-day antibiotic regimen had beneficial results for acute ear infections.
READ MORE
Acute Ear Infection
Ear infection is very common in babies and young children. The type of ear discharge depends on the underlying cause.
READ MORE
Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system
READ MORE
Getting the Right Hearing Aid for Adults
Hearing aid fitting is done by a qualified audiologist after measuring various parameters and extent of hearing loss. It is a process unique to every individual with hearing loss, and also involves counseling about getting adjusted to the hearing aid.
READ MORE
Hearing Aids
Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Otosclerosis
Otosclerosis is an abnormal remodeling of bone near the middle ear that can cause hearing impairment. Otosclerosis usually affects the stapes bone, which rests its footplate exactly on the oval shaped membrane that covers the inner ear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Acoustic NeuromaHearing AidsHearing LossGetting the Right Hearing Aid for AdultsOtosclerosisNeck Cracking