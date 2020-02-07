by Colleen Fleiss on  July 2, 2020 at 2:13 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Micro Porous Film Developed
An elastomeric film that has multiple uses has been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Developed by Dr Tushar Deshpande, who has done doctorate in chemical engineering, the film can be used as a bandage to prevent a wound from getting infected.

Deshpande said the film can also separate petrol from water. "The film doesn't absorb any liquid and has been made with polydis methyl siloxin, ethyl acetated and water and its thickness is 150 microns."

The film has been patented. Its cost will be equal to the prevailing film.


Dr Deshpande said it could also be used in making personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to prevent coronavirus infection. The film will also be effective in making tissues of other organs, including heart, liver and brain.

So far, bandages are made from PBC, polyethylene, polyurethane and lerix film, in which such small holes can't be made.

Dr Deshpande, who works as assistant professor in KBC North Maharashtra University, collaborated on this project with Prof Ashutosh Sharma, project associate Yogesh Singh, Dr Y.M. Joshi and Dr Sandeep Patil of IIT-Kanpur.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis
Bleeding diathesis is a severe condition characterized by an increased tendency of the body to bleed.
READ MORE
Novel Microscopy Technique can Non-invasively Evaluate Wound Healing
Novel microscope developed looks at the different parameters that change during wound healing. This tool can help understand how skin disorders, like foot ulcers in diabetic patients and psoriasis, can be treated.
READ MORE
Wound Healing in Mucous Tissues Could Ward Off AIDS: Study
Wound healing events in mucous tissues during early infection by Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV), guard some primate species against developing AIDS, reveals a new study.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India