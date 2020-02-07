New Micro Porous Film Developed

The film has been patented. Its cost will be equal to the prevailing film.
‘The micro porous film speeds up healing by aiding tissue building around the wound. It allows air to pass but no virus.’
Dr Deshpande said it could also be used in making personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to prevent coronavirus infection. The film will also be effective in making tissues of other organs, including heart, liver and brain.
So far, bandages are made from PBC, polyethylene, polyurethane and lerix film, in which such small holes can't be made.
Dr Deshpande, who works as assistant professor in KBC North Maharashtra University, collaborated on this project with Prof Ashutosh Sharma, project associate Yogesh Singh, Dr Y.M. Joshi and Dr Sandeep Patil of IIT-Kanpur.
Source: IANS