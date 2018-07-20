medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Methods to Quantify Golfers' Yips and Identify Neurological Cause

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 20, 2018 at 3:10 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New methods to quantify golfers' yips, developed by a research team at Mayo Clinic, may help identify better treatment options for the condition.

The research team combined multiple methods to quantify golfers' yips and identify those with a neurological cause.
New Methods to Quantify Golfers' Yips and Identify Neurological Cause
New Methods to Quantify Golfers' Yips and Identify Neurological Cause

"These findings are important because they could offer athletes with a type of yips called dystonia or golfer's cramp, improved treatment options," says Charles Adler, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic neurologist and the study's lead author. "Previously, there was no way to identify those with golfer's cramp using quantitative methods."

The yips is a disorder in which golfers complain of an involuntary movement, a twitch, a jerk, a flinch, at the time they putt or even when they chip. This interferes with their ability to perform that activity.

The study examined 27 golfers who all appeared to have the yips before the study. Researchers from Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University videotaped subjects putting 10 times with both hands and 10 putts with the right hand only, with each attempt 10 feet away from the hole. They collected data on wrist and arm movements, putter movements, and whether there was co-contracting muscle activation in the forearm muscles.

When reviewing video of the putts, researchers noted that five golfers had what appeared to be a neurologic cause for their golfer's cramp. These five golfers had greater acceleration of wrist and arm movement, as well as much more variability in wrist acceleration and rotation.

Nine of the other golfers the researchers examined also had the yips, but their conditions did not appear to be neurologic in nature (not dystonic). The remaining 13 golfers did not experience any yips during their putts. The golfers with a neurologic cause had more putts with the yips and co-contraction with two hands. They also had no change with the right hand only. In contrast, the other golfers had much fewer putts with the yips and co-contraction with two hands. This was followed by a marked increase in the yips and co-contractions when putting right hand on.

"More research in this arena is needed, but we are encouraged by our findings," Dr. Adler says. "Hopefully, specific treatment options will emerge that can help people overcome the yips in golf and other activities."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Eye Twitch Symptom Evaluation

Eye Twitch Symptom Evaluation

Eye twitching is a consequence of an abnormal, involuntary, uncontrollable contraction or spasm of the eyelid muscles or muscles surrounding the eyes.

Isaacs' Syndrome

Isaacs' Syndrome

A patient's struggle with Isaacs'' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare neuromuscular disorder with continuous muscle stiffness, cramps, muscle twitching and delayed muscle relaxation.

Muscle Cramps Symptom Evaluation

Muscle Cramps Symptom Evaluation

Muscle cramps occur commonly and result in temporary pain in the muscles. They are often due to overuse of muscles or dehydration.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...