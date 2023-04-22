About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Method to Treat Chronic Transplant Rejection Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on April 22, 2023 at 8:25 PM
Font : A-A+

New Method to Treat Chronic Transplant Rejection Discovered

In mouse models of Kidney transplantation, researchers have discovered a new type of immune cell that drives chronic organ transplant failure. The findings are published in a new Science Immunology paper.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation


Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.
Advertisement


"In solid organ transplantation, such as kidney transplants, one-year outcomes are excellent because we have immunosuppressant drugs that manage the problem of acute rejection," said co-senior author Fadi Lakkis, M.D., distinguished professor of surgery, professor of immunology and medicine, and scientific director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute at Pitt and UPMC. "But over time, these organs often start to fail because of a slower form of rejection called chronic rejection, and current medications don't seem to help. Understanding this problem was the motivation behind our study."

Previously, Lakkis and his colleagues had shown that a type of immune cell called tissue-resident memory T cells drive chronic rejection. Like all memory T cells, these resident versions "remember" previously encountered threats by recognizing specific identifying features called antigens. But unlike most memory T cells, which circulate in the bloodstream, tissue-resident memory T cells live within organs.

Transplant Rejection: Fresh Insights

In the new study, first author Roger Tieu, Ph.D., Medical Scientist Training Program student at Pitt, discovered two factors that maintain resident memory T cells in kidney grafts over time. The first is the antigen itself — the molecules that T cells use to recognize the donor graft as foreign. Because resident T cells dwell within the kidney graft, they're constantly exposed to such antigens. The second factor is a cytokine, or inflammatory signaling protein, called IL-15.
Kidney Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation


Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.
Advertisement

Also key to this process is another type of immune cell called dendritic cells, which capture both the antigen and IL-15 and present them to receptors on resident memory T cells.

"Dendritic cells are like the conductor of the orchestra," said Lakkis. "They're critical for activating many types of immune cells and coordinating immune responses."

When the researchers depleted dendritic cells or blocked their ability to present antigen or IL-15, they saw a drop in resident memory T cell quantity and functionality.

"Antigen and IL-15 are required for T cell maintenance," said co-senior author Martin Oberbarnscheidt, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of surgery at Pitt. "If you remove either, resident memory cells decline in number. In a transplant patient, it's not feasible to take the antigen away because it's found throughout the donor organ, but targeting IL-15 is clinically translatable."

Indeed, when the researchers blocked IL-15 signaling with an antibody that prevented IL-15 binding to its receptor on T cells, they found that graft survival was greatly prolonged in mouse kidney recipients.

"In my medical school training, I have had the privilege of working with transplant patients," said Tieu. "I am excited that our work has the potential to be translated from lab to clinic, with the goal of mitigating chronic rejection and elevating quality of life for our patients."

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation


See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

ORGAN DONATION

ORGAN DONATION


Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about ...

Latest Organ Donation News

Clinical Trial Suggests Paradigm Shift for Lung Transplantation

Clinical Trial Suggests Paradigm Shift for Lung Transplantation

Patients subjected to delayed transplantation using 10°C static lung preservation had a better outcome compared to patients transplanted performed using standard methods.
Identifying Patients Who Need Liver Transplants Faster

Identifying Patients Who Need Liver Transplants Faster

Research may speed the identification of patients who need liver transplants by analyzing blood samples to look for biomarkers associated with liver failure.
How Can T Cells Help Prevent Marrow Transplant Complications?

How Can T Cells Help Prevent Marrow Transplant Complications?

The discovery of T cells involvement in graft-versus-host disease is a vital step in finding more effective life-saving treatments for bone marrow transplant.
Keeping the Donor Heart Alive Makes Heart Transplantation Feasible

Keeping the Donor Heart Alive Makes Heart Transplantation Feasible

Donation after circulatory death (DCD) based heart transplantation based can increase hearts available for transplantation, contributing to the health-care systems.
New Artificial Intelligence Technology can Help Pick Donor Organs for Transplant

New Artificial Intelligence Technology can Help Pick Donor Organs for Transplant

Picking donor organs for transplant becomes an easy task with the help of new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

New Method to Treat Chronic Transplant Rejection Discovered Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests