medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Method to Reduce Spread of Cancer Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 31, 2018 at 10:47 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New method that limits tumors' ability to hide from the immune system has been discovered by researchers.

Many human cancers exhibit the stress proteins MICA and MICB, which the immune system, particularly natural killer cells, use to identify cells that should be eliminated.
New Method to Reduce Spread of Cancer Identified
New Method to Reduce Spread of Cancer Identified

In an act of defiance, cancer cells produce enzymes that cleave these anchored proteins, essentially shedding the proteins and evading detection. Lucas Ferrari de Andrade et al. suspected that it would be possible to stop tumors from shedding these proteins using antibodies that target the site where MICA and MICB proteins are cleaved.

They studied the effect of such an antibody, mAb 7C6, in mouse models of melanoma and lung cancer, finding that the antibody not only increased the presence of MICA and MICB on cancer cells, but also increased the infiltration of natural killer cells within tumors. In mice with metastatic melanoma that had spread to the lungs, treatment with mAb 7C6 helped reduce tumor load, the authors report. In a related Perspective, Adelheid Cerwenka and Lewis Lanier write, "The study introduces an exciting concept for a therapeutic monoclonal antibody with the potential to improve natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Melanoma

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz. ...

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Melanoma is a skin condition that is often a consequence of excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation. Test your knowledge on melanoma by taking this ...

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Prickly heat or heat rash affects babies and persons who sweat a lot, especially in hot humid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...