medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Method to Measure Interstitial Fluid Flow in the Brain

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 4, 2018 at 7:53 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new method to measure and reconstruct interstitial fluid flow velocities in the brain has been developed by a research team at the American Institute of Physics.
New Method to Measure Interstitial Fluid Flow in the Brain
New Method to Measure Interstitial Fluid Flow in the Brain

Interstitial fluid transports nutrients and removes waste between the organs and tissues in our body. In the brain, interstitial fluid is thought to be composed of circulating cerebrospinal fluid, cellular waste and blood plasma, and past research has shown a link between interstitial fluid flow and an increased invasion rate of glioblastoma, or brain tumor, cells.

This method gives researchers a first look at interstitial fluid flow dynamics in glioma models, and the technique can readily translate to clinical models already using contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The team built on an existing dynamic contrast-enhanced MRI technique that's already frequently used in clinics to track tumor growth and movement. "We are excited about our technique because we could potentially translate it to patient data that already exists and look at interstitial fluid motion in those patients," said Jennifer Munson, a lead author on the paper.

Munson touted the team's rigorous validation approach in silico and in vitro. First, the team developed an in vitro model of interstitial fluid flow moving through extracellular space by placing fluid on top of a hydrogel and using MRI to measure how the fluid flowed from top to bottom. Then, they validated their computational model against their experimental measurements.

To further validate their technique, Daniel Abler and Russell Rockne, who are co-authors on the paper, created phantom fluid "flow field," in a computer and then reconstructed that flow using their new imaging methodology. Finally, the team implanted patient-derived glioma cells in mice and examined the mouse tumors using MRI to visualize a real flow field.

The team was surprised to find high variability in the flow's rate and magnitude. "There's been this classical idea that a tumor develops and there's this equivalent flow rate going out in all directions like a sphere," Munson said. "Our method and our visualization approach and modeling show that that's a large oversimplification and we have a very heterogeneous system. Sometimes flow is going out, or in, or along the side."

One day, this technique could potentially help researchers predict how a tumor might grow and, therefore, improve cancer treatments. More immediately, the team plans to use their established method "to understand the relationship between the fluid velocities and the growth of the tumors," Munson said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Astrocytoma

Astrocytoma

Astrocytomas are primary brain tumors and the most common type of glial tumors. There are many varieties of astrocytomas, and it is seen in all age groups.

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Otitis Media Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

DiGeorge Syndrome

DiGeorge Syndrome

DiGeorge syndrome / 22q11.2 deletion syndrome / velocardiofacial syndrome is a genetic disorder. It ...

 Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...