New Method to Extract Therapeutic Proteins from Human Blood

Font : A- A+



A new method to extract therapeutic proteins from human blood for treatments and vaccines has been developed at the university of Maryland and Baltimore County.

New Method to Extract Therapeutic Proteins from Human Blood



Personalized medicine has incredible potential, but current approaches are still too expensive and time-consuming to have a big impact. This study looks at how to extract cellular protein synthesis machinery from human blood, and, by adding recombinant DNA to the extract, to produce therapeutic proteins within two hours.



‘A new method to extract therapeutic proteins from human blood has been identified by experts. The new method may enable anyone's blood to be used to make medicines, treatments, and vaccines specifically for them.’ Govind Rao, director of the Center for Advanced Sensor Technology, and professor of chemical, biochemical, and environmental engineering at UMBC, and one of the authors of the paper, describes this research as a milestone in personalized medicine. He notes that his team's goal is to "allow anyone's blood to be used to make medicines, treatments, and



The complete study is published in Scientific Reports.



Source: Eurekalert Personalized medicine has incredible potential, but current approaches are still too expensive and time-consuming to have a big impact.Govind Rao, director of the Center for Advanced Sensor Technology, and professor of chemical, biochemical, and environmental engineering at UMBC, and one of the authors of the paper, describes this research as a milestone in personalized medicine. He notes that his team's goal is to "allow anyone's blood to be used to make medicines, treatments, and vaccines specifically for them."The complete study is published inSource: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: