New Method to Deliver Nusinersen Drug to Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 25, 2018 at 5:41 PM Drug News
New method to deliver nusinersen drug to patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has been identified. The method involves using a subcutaneous intrathecal catheter system (SIC) configured by connecting an intrathecal catheter to an implantable infusion port.
New Method to Deliver Nusinersen Drug to Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

SMA is a genetic disease that leads to progressive degeneration of motor neurons that control movement, swallowing, and breathing.

Nusinersen is the first FDA approved therapy for SMA but must be administered into the cerebrospinal fluid by repeat lumbar puncture every 4 months for life. It is done using a subcutaneous intrathecal catheter system (SIC) .

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is the leading genetic cause of infant death worldwide. Unfortunately, the majority of surviving SMA patients have skeletal deformities or spinal hardware that make it difficult to safely and reliably access the cerebrospinal fluid.

The study, by clinicians and researchers at the Clinic for Special Children in Strasburg, PA and the Nemours/A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington DE, appears in the Journal of Pediatric Orthopaedics. Ten SMA patients underwent implantation of the catheter device and received nusinersen dosing through the SIC.

The device implantation took less than two hours and was well tolerated in all patients, with an average hospital stay of less than 55 hours.

Once the SIC system was implanted, all subsequent nusinersen doses were administered in less than 20 minutes, requiring only topical anesthetic in an outpatient setting.

SIC implantation significantly reduced the cost of drug administration.

This SIC dosing method might also benefit SMA patients without advanced neuromuscular disease or spinal pathology.

Repeated lumbar puncture can prove challenging for any SMA patient, especially newborns and young children, who have the highest rate of traumatic complications (20-50%) when nusinersen is administered by lumbar puncture.

While the study's observations suggest the SIC system to be relatively safe and without complications, use of the device warrants further multicenter trials.

If proven effective in future studies, this method could double the number of patients able to receive nusinersen worldwide and reduce costs five- to ten-fold.



Source: Eurekalert

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Early Nusinersen Therapy Can Provide Better Outcomes for Babies

Early Nusinersen Therapy Can Provide Better Outcomes for Babies

Early treatment with nusinersen can improve motor function in children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disorder characterized by loss of motor neurons and progressive muscle wasting.

New Born Screening For Spinal Muscular Atrophy To Lower Disease Severity

New Born Screening For Spinal Muscular Atrophy To Lower Disease Severity

Approximately 1 in 40 of the general population are genetic carriers of spinal muscular atrophy but there is no screening programme for SMA in UK.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Babies may Now Stand a Chance With the New Drug

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Babies may Now Stand a Chance With the New Drug

An experimental Drug - RG7916 shows promise in treating babies with spinal muscular atrophy, finds a new study. These patients can usually survive for up to 10.5 months otherwise.

Potential New Drug for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Potential New Drug for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Study investigates new strategy to treat spinal muscular atrophy in infants.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

