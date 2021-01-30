New Method Prints 3D Bones Using Living Cells

The scientists used a technique called asin cell-suspensions (COBICS). The gel is 3D-printed directly into the bone cavity instead of having to surgically remove a piece from a different location. After being exposed to the bodily fluids, the material hardens within minutes and converts to mechanically interlocking bone nanocrystals.Although the act of 3D-printing bone-mimicking structures is not new, the current study allows the process to be done at room temperature for the first time and the bones can be created on the spot inside a medical room by using the patient's own living cells.Dr Iman Roohani from UNSW's School of Chemistry said,Earlier, a piece of bone from a different location in the body had to be removed by surgeons whenever needed and a 3D-printing was available only in laboratories by fabricating the structures using high-temperature furnaces and toxic chemicals.Associate Professor Kristopher Kilian who co-developed the breakthrough technology said,According to the scientists, the special ink made for the process forms a structure that is chemically similar to bone-building blocks. The ink is formulated in a way that the conversion is quick and also it is non-toxic in biological environment. The ink is activated only when it is exposed to the body fluids and this provides ample working time for the surgeons.The scientists further explain that the ink combines with a collagenous substance that contains living cells and this allows the in-situ fabrication of bone-like tissues which are suitable for bone tissue engineering applications, drug screening, disease modeling, osteochondral defects, and in-situ reconstruction of bone.Source: Medindia