medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

New Method Improves Stem Cells to Improve Bone Marrow Transplantation

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 2, 2020 at 2:07 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel approach to enhance the potency of blood-forming stem cells, potentially opening the door to a new approach for bone marrow transplantation has been discovered by Mount Sinai researchers. The finding of the study has been published in Cell Stem Cell.
New Method Improves Stem Cells to Improve Bone Marrow Transplantation
New Method Improves Stem Cells to Improve Bone Marrow Transplantation

The scarcity of blood-forming stem cells, known as hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), severely limits bone marrow transplantation, which can cure many blood disorders and solid tumors. The Mount Sinai team reports that manipulation of metabolic activity around lysosomes, the storage and recycling centers within cells, can increase by more than 90-fold the potency of blood-forming stem cells in bone marrow transplantation.

Show Full Article


"Hematopoietic stem cells lose their stem cell potential once they're cultured in a dish, which limits their ability to be easily propagated in the laboratory," says Saghi Ghaffari, MD, PhD, Professor of Cell, Developmental and Regenerative Biology in the Black Family Stem Cell Institute and The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and lead investigator of the study.

"In order for these stem cells to maintain optimal potency, they shouldn't be constantly dividing--putting them under metabolic stress that can alter their health and longevity. Instead, they should be in a dormant, or quiescent, state. But maintaining quiescence of blood stem cells outside of the body has been challenging. We discovered that lysosomes are key to the dormancy of these cells. We further learned that repressing lysosomal activity--rather than their stimulation--enhances stem cell quiescence and potency, and may have therapeutic value."

Through their extensive in vivo work in mice, the Mount Sinai scientists used an effective and specific lysosomal inhibitor that reduces lysosomal acidity and amino acid release in the cells. The net effect is to restore stem cells with activated lysosomes to a quiescent state. The study further found that the inhibition of glycolysis--the breakdown of glucose and other sugars by enzymes--also enhances quiescence and potency of hematopoietic stem cells, which are believed to rely on glycolysis for their energy.

Scientists have been trying for years to generate more HSCs in the laboratory for clinical use. "Our methodology is different from others in that it is based on quality rather than quantity," explains Dr. Ghaffari, a stem cell biologist and recognized expert in blood disorders. "By restraining lysosomal activity we produce fewer blood-forming stem cells for bone marrow transplantation, but they work much better because we've preserved and enhanced their potency."

It has also led to many new questions regarding the contribution of lysosomes to stem cell quiescence and potency and their potential therapeutic applications. Still another impact of her lab's work could be identifying and targeting stem cells that propagate blood malignancies, including leukemia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Quiz on Stem Cells

Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

New Nanomaterial Could Abandon Bone Marrow Transplantation in the Future

Scientists have developed a new nanomaterial, which will be able to restore the internal structure of bones damaged due to osteoporosis and osteomyelitis.

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

Bone marrow biopsy and aspiration is the removal of some bone marrow tissue for diagnosis and management of cancers of blood cells and multiple myeloma.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Leucopenia / Leukopenia

Leucopenia / Leukopenia is a decrease in the number of total white blood cells found in blood. The normal total white cell count is 5000-10000 per cubic millimeter.

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

More News on:

Bone Marrow Aspiration and BiopsyStem Cells - Cord BloodLeucopenia / LeukopeniaInfantile Cortical HyperostosisStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaMultiple Myeloma
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Vegetarian Diet Lowers Stroke Risk

Gut Bacteria can Secrete Carcinogen: Study

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive