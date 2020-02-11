by Angela Mohan on  November 2, 2020 at 11:39 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Method Helps Identify Better Cancer Drugs
DNA-based analytical method could contribute to the development of better future drugs for breast and other cancers, as per the study by the team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet, published in Nature Nanotechnology.

The efficacy of most drugs in clinical use is attributable to their interaction with proteins on cell membranes. It is therefore essential to understand how these proteins operate in health and disease.

Many of the proteins on the cell membrane are distributed into functional units, domains of nano-scale dimensions (i.e. 10-6 mm).


Membrane proteins are analysed using super-resolution microscopy, a technique limited by the fact that only a small number of membrane proteins - normally three - can be analysed at the same time.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have now developed a method that increases this number. This non-microscope-based method for analysing entire populations of cells is called NanoDeep (NANOscale DEciphEring of membrane Protein nanodomains).

The method is based on the use of DNA analysis to translate information on membrane-protein organisation. There are no limits to the number of such proteins that NanoDeep can analyze simultaneously. Their work has not only enabled the researchers to corroborate previous findings but also led to new discoveries.

"NanoDeep currently has a resolution in the 10 nanometre interval, that's 10 billionths of a metre, which surpasses many other methods of super-resolution microscopy," says the study's last author Ana Teixeira, researcher at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Karolinska Institutet. "NanoDeep has the potential to bring new insights into the regulation of membrane protein function."

Using NanoDeep, the researchers have been able to describe protein environments surrounding the membrane receptor Her2, a membrane protein that transmits information to proteins inside the cell.

Her2 is over-represented in breast and other types of cancer. A better understanding of Her2 will improve the chances of developing new drugs that prevent most recurrences of such cancers.

The new method has been developed to be as simple as possible.

"Our method makes the use of information on the spatial organizations of proteins at a nano-scale more accessible as a diagnostic tool in clinical tests," says the study's first author, postdoctoral researcher Elena Ambrosetti. "It can also be used as a tool for developing new kinds of drug designed to affect the function of membrane proteins."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Insights Into Environmental Effects of Anti-Cancer Drugs
With various antineoplastic agents or anticancer agents in late-stage clinical development, it is vital to understand the toxicity of these compounds in aquatic environments.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrugs Banned in IndiaCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant