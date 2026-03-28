New Menopause Drug Cuts Hot Flushes in Breast Cancer

A non-hormonal medicine ‘Elinzanetant’ slashes hot flushes for breast cancer survivors on any hormone therapy. Safe relief!
Elinzanetant, a non-estrogen therapeutic, provides sustained relief from hot flushes and night sweats for breast cancer patients, regardless of the type of hormone treatment they receive.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Elinzanetant for Vasomotor Symptoms from Endocrine Therapy for Breast Cancer
Go to source) The new data from the OASIS-4 clinical trial. Presented by Professor Fatima Cardoso at the 15th European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC15), the latest analysis proves that non-hormonal drug (elinzanetant) is effective across all common types of endocrine therapy, including tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors. The findings offer a breakthrough for managing vasomotor symptoms (VMS) without interfering with life-saving cancer care.
“Women who have hormone receptor positive breast cancer are usually treated with drugs that block the effects of estrogen, such as tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors, or, in pre-menopausal women, goserelin and leuprorelin, which stop the ovaries from producing estrogen,” she said.
“However, these often cause vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flushes and night sweats, that can be more severe than those that women experience during natural menopause. Breast cancer patients usually should not take hormone replacement therapy to alleviate these symptoms as this could negate the effect of the cancer treatment.”
Can Elinzanetant Improve Breast Cancer Quality of Life?Elinzanetant is a non-hormonal drug that works by blocking a protein called neurokinin. Neurokinin plays a role in triggering hot flushes and other menopausal symptoms, so by inhibiting it, elinzanetant reduces the frequency and severity of these symptoms.
It is important to treat vasomotor symptoms (VMS) because they can have a negative impact on patients’ quality of life and lead to them stopping their breast cancer treatment prematurely.
This new analysis by Prof. Cardoso and colleagues looked at the effect of elinzanetant on VMS frequency and severity according to the type of hormone therapy women received in the OASIS 4 trial.
Women aged between 18-70 years who were experiencing 35 or more moderate-to-severe VMS a week caused by hormone therapy for estrogen receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer were randomized to receive elinzanetant for 52 weeks or placebo for 12 weeks followed by elinzanetant for 40 weeks.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Study to Learn More About How Well Elinzanetant Works and How Safe it is Compared to Placebo for the Treatment of Hot Flashes Caused by Anti-cancer Therapy in Women With, or at High Risk for Developing Hormone-receptor Positive Breast Cancer (OASIS-4)
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How Elinzanetant is Effective with Ovarian Function Suppression (OFS)The researchers analysed the average change in daily moderate-to-severe VMS frequency and severity after one week (frequency only), four and 12 weeks according to whether patients had received tamoxifen, an aromatase inhibitor, an ovarian function suppressor or no ovarian function suppression.
“We found elinzanetant was effective and well tolerated by women experiencing moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with endocrine therapy, independently of the type, such as tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors, with or without ovarian function suppression,” said Prof. Cardoso.
For example, women taking tamoxifen and elinzanetant had, on average, four fewer VMS after week one, compared to 1.6 in the tamoxifen and placebo group, seven fewer after week four (2.5 fewer in the placebo group), and eight fewer after week 12 (three fewer in the placebo group). A similar pattern was seen across the other groups.
Is Elinzanetant Safe? Common Side Effects and Tolerability ProfileThe average daily severity of VMS was also reduced in the groups taking elinzanetant compared to those taking placebo. At the beginning of the trial, women were experiencing moderate to severe VMS, with an average severity score of 2.5 (0 = none, 1 = mild, 2= moderate, 3 = severe).
After 12 weeks, those who were taking elinzanetant were experiencing mild-to-moderate VMS with an average severity score between 1.5-1.6 in each of the hormone treatment groups, compared to moderate VMS with an average severity score between 1.9-2 in each of the groups receiving the placebo.
The reductions in frequency and severity were maintained for 52 weeks, and most side effects of elinzanetant were mild; the most common were diarrhea, fatigue and sleepiness. There were very low rates of serious side effects.
Prof. Cardoso said: “Elinzanetant is the first approved targeted agent for this very frequent symptom that deeply affects the quality of life of breast cancer patients. By helping patients to tolerate better their breast cancer treatment, elinzanetant may contribute to improved compliance and, therefore, better cancer outcomes.”
Now the researchers hope to evaluate potential interactions between elinzanetant and several other targeted agents used in combination with endocrine therapy in order to widen the patient population who could receive elinzanetant.
They would also like to run trials in populations not included in the OASIS 4 trial, such as metastatic breast cancer patients and male patients with breast cancer.
Elinzanetant Improves Treatment Adherence in ER+ Breast CancerAt this stage, Bayer, the company manufacturing and supporting trials of elinzanetant, has no plans to conduct clinical trials with elinzanetant in patients suffering from other types of cancer who experience VMS due to endocrine therapy, such as prostate cancer.
However, it plans to support research in this area through investigator-initiated research studies.
Dr. Javier Cortés is chair of the EBCC15 national organising committee, and co-director of the International Breast Cancer Center (IBCC) in Barcelona and of IOB in Madrid. He was not involved with the research.
He commented: “This new analysis of the effect of elinzanetant according to type of hormonal treatments for ER+ breast cancer provides important information for clinicians and their patients. It is good news that it reduces the frequency and severity of vasomotor symptoms for women regardless of the hormone treatment they receive.
Elinzanetant is the first approved targeted treatment so far that helps alleviate VMS with very few adverse side effects. It will enable women with ER+ breast cancer to tolerate their treatments better and improve adherence.”
References:
- Elinzanetant for Vasomotor Symptoms from Endocrine Therapy for Breast Cancer - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2415566)
- A Study to Learn More About How Well Elinzanetant Works and How Safe it is Compared to Placebo for the Treatment of Hot Flashes Caused by Anti-cancer Therapy in Women With, or at High Risk for Developing Hormone-receptor Positive Breast Cancer (OASIS-4) - (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05587296)
Source-Eurekalert