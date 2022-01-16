About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Melanoma Test to Offer the Reassurance of Low Risk of Cancer Spread

by Dr Jayashree on January 16, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Font : A-A+

New Melanoma Test to Offer the Reassurance of Low Risk of Cancer Spread

A pioneering test that reliably predicts the spread or return of the deadliest form of skin cancer has been developed by a team of Newcastle scientists and clinicians.

Led by Professor Penny Lovat at Newcastle University, UK, in association with the University spin-out company AMLo Biosciences, the test offers reassurance for patients diagnosed with early-stage melanoma.

Advertisement


The test identifies a patient's true risk of disease progression and provides anyone diagnosed with a non-ulcerated early-stage melanoma - accounting for around 75% of all new diagnoses - more accurate information about the risk of the disease spreading.

Now the scientists have demonstrated the mechanism in the skin which underpins the test, publishing the research in the British Journal of Dermatology.
Advertisement

Melanoma is increasing worldwide and every year more than 16,000 people in the UK and 96,000 people in the US are diagnosed with cancer.

In the new research, the authors explain how early-stage melanomas at risk of spreading secrete a growth factor, TGFβ2 which causes the reduction, or downregulation, of the proteins AMBRA1 and Loricrin - both of which are found in the skin overlying the tumor.

The growth factor TGFβ2 also causes the loss of claudin-1 leading to loss of the integrity of the skin and facilitating ulceration.

Senior author Professor Penny Lovat, Professor of Cellular Dermatology and Oncology at Newcastle University and Chief Scientific Officer at AMLo Biosciences explains: "Like mortar and bricks holding together a wall, AMBRA1, Loricrin and Claudin 1 are all proteins key to maintaining the integrity of the upper layer of the skin. When these proteins are lost gaps develop - like the mortar crumbling away in the wall. This allows the tumor to spread and ultimately ulcerate which we know is a process associated with higher risk tumors".

A test, like AMBLor® which tells you that your tumor is genuinely low risk, helps significantly with the anxiety of an already very stressful situation.

Patients will understand what a low-risk result means. If the result is at risk, it completely justifies the significant number of interactions that you will have with the dermatology team over five years.

This test offers a personalized prognosis as it more accurately predicts if your skin cancer is unlikely to spread. This test will aid clinicians to identify genuinely low-risk patients diagnosed with early-stage melanoma and to reduce the number of follow up appointments for those identified as low risk, saving NHS time and money.

The British Skin Foundation is proud to support Prof Penny Lovat's ground-breaking melanoma research. The development of the AMBLor test can alleviate stress and anxiety for patients caused by this potentially deadly skin cancer, whilst increasing efficiency and reducing costs to the NHS.

Currently, primary tumors are removed by surgery and pathologists study the biopsy under the microscope to determine the stage the skin cancer is at and the risk of it spreading (metastasis).

Even if defined as low risk, the patient is followed up in the clinic for as long as five years - and it is these patients that the test can identify.

The AMBRA1 and loricrin test is accredited by UKAS and is already available through a private referral service from the spin-out company, AMBLo Biosciences.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Could Artificial Sweeteners Increase the Obesity Risk of the...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Skin Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Ultra-Violet Radiation Undescended Testicles Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Varicocele Melanoma Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation 

Recommended Reading
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun ...
Melanoma
Melanoma
Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV ...
Novel Strategy to Kill Skin Cancer Cells With an Old Antibiotic
Novel Strategy to Kill Skin Cancer Cells With an Old Antibiotic
Melanoma, the most dangerous skin cancer, has high levels of the enzyme aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 ......
Four Ways to Protect Your Skin from the Sun
Four Ways to Protect Your Skin from the Sun
Wear right clothes and shoes, put on a hat with a brim and apply sunscreen as you step out this 4th ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum a...
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wav...
Undescended Testicles
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close