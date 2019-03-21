medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Medications to Treat Elderly Patients With Crohn's

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 21, 2019 at 4:03 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Combination immuno-suppressants were successful in treating young patients with Crohn's disease, but few physicians were reluctant to use them in older patients due to safety concerns.  Study published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics concludes that elderly can be safely and effectively treated with such combined immunosuppression too.
New Medications to Treat Elderly Patients With Crohn's
New Medications to Treat Elderly Patients With Crohn's

Among the 1,981 patients in the study, 311 were aged 60 years or older (173 randomised to early combined immunosuppression and 138 to conventional management). Over 24 months, 10 percent of older patients developed Crohn's disease?related complications (6.4 percent of those in the combined immunosuppression group versus 14.5 percent of those in the conventional management group) and 14 patients died (3.5 percent versus 5.8 percent)

Among the patients who received combined immunosuppression in the study, older patients experienced remission of their disease to a similar extent as those aged under 60 years. There was also no increase in side effects from these medicines in older patients.

"It is important to treat aggressive Crohn's disease appropriately regardless of age," said lead author Dr. Siddharth Singh, of the University of California San Diego. "This may include early step-up combination therapy of tumour necrosis factor-alpha antagonists with thiopurines, which is effective and safe even in older patients, rather than treating these patients with chronic or repeated courses of corticosteroids."





Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Crohns Disease

Crohn's disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Diseases Related to Old Age 

What's New on Medindia

Occupational Asthma

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive