New Medications to Treat Elderly Patients With Crohn's

Combination immuno-suppressants were
successful in treating young patients with Crohn's disease, but few
physicians were reluctant to use them in older patients due to safety concerns. Study published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics
concludes that elderly can be safely and effectively treated with such combined immunosuppression too.
Among the 1,981 patients in the study, 311 were aged 60 years or
older (173 randomised to early combined immunosuppression and 138 to
conventional management). Over 24 months, 10 percent of older patients
developed Crohn's disease?related complications (6.4 percent of those in
the combined immunosuppression group versus 14.5 percent of those in
the conventional management group) and 14 patients died (3.5 percent
versus 5.8 percent)
Among the patients who received combined immunosuppression in the
study, older patients experienced remission of their disease to a
similar extent as those aged under 60 years. There was also no increase
in side effects from these medicines in older patients.
"It is important to treat aggressive Crohn's disease appropriately
regardless of age," said lead author Dr. Siddharth Singh, of the
University of California San Diego. "This may include early step-up
combination therapy of tumour necrosis factor-alpha antagonists with
thiopurines, which is effective and safe even in older patients, rather
than treating these patients with chronic or repeated courses of
corticosteroids."
Source: Eurekalert