New Medications to Kick Cancer and Protect Kidney Transplants

Adding immunotherapy to standard anti-rejection drugs could change the lives of thousands of kidney transplant patients with incurable cancer, with new research showing it could reduce the risk of organ rejection and eliminate cancer in a quarter of patients.



In a world-first study conducted by researchers at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and the University of South Australia, a dual combination of alternative anti-rejection drugs and immune checkpoint inhibitors not only reduced organ rejection rates by 12% (from 40% to 50%) but also eradicated cancer cells in 25% of patients. This study has been detailed in journal Lancet Oncology.



Checkpoints and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are drugs that block proteins called checkpoints. These checkpoints help keep immune responses from being too strong but can also keep T-cells from killing cancer cells. When these checkpoints are blocked, the T-cells can kill cancer cells more effectively.