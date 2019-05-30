medindia

New Medication to Address Multi-drug Resistant Infections

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 30, 2019 at 5:47 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New treatment option for certain multi-drug resistant (MDR) infections was found out by the University of Liverpool led research consortium who published their results in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.
New Medication to Address Multi-drug Resistant Infections
New Medication to Address Multi-drug Resistant Infections

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a global and serious threat to human health that is making previously easy to treat infections harder to treat, and, according to the World Health Organisation, the cause of 25,000 deaths annually in European Union alone.

Gram-negative bacteria (GNB) are a group of medically important bacteria that can cause severe infections in patients throughout the NHS. They are increasingly resistant to multiple antibiotics and in some cases untreatable. The emergence of MDR Gram-negative bacteria is a serious and growing threat to public health.

Carbapenems are a class of highly effective antibiotic agents commonly used for the treatment of severe or high-risk bacterial infections. This class of antibiotics is usually reserved for known or suspected multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections. Carbapenems are usually administered via intravenous injection, which requires hospitalisation and placement of an intravenous catheter.

Tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (SPR994)is a new carbapenem being developed by Spero Therapeutics that is being developed as an oral antimicrobial agent. Such a treatment may facilitate earlier discharge from hospital or the possibility of treating complex infections in the community.

The consortium, led by Professor William Hope from the University of Liverpool's Centre for Antimicrobial Pharmacodynamics, used a range of experimental model systems to identify the appropriate dosage to study in a large Phase III registration clinical trial of patients with complicated urinary tract infections.

This Phase III trial is global multicentre study that is currently recruiting patients. The team used a combination of laboratory models that are a mimic of human disease and combine this with a range of mathematical and statistical techniques to predict an appropriate dosage. Such an approach maximises the chance that the right dose is studied the first time.

An accelerated drug development program of this type ensures that new antibiotics are available to patients in the NHS at the earliest opportunity and provides new options for the treatment of infections for which there are currently few if any therapeutic choices.

Professor Hope, said: "The program, conducted in collaboration with Spero Therapeutics, is a leading example of the principal mission of the Centre for Antimicrobial Pharmacodynamics, which is to accelerate the development of new antibiotics for patients with AMR.

"Working with Spero Therapeutics enabled the considerable experience in antimicrobial drug development in the consortium to be utilized and ensures that tebipenem can be a future treatment option for patients in the NHS and around the world."

"We are fortunate to work with the Centre for Antimicrobial Pharmacodynamics on the dose selection for our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial as its design has greatly benefited from their experitise," said Tom Parr, Chief Scientific Officer of Spero Therapeutics. "At Spero we are committed addressing the serious unmet need of multi-drug resistant infections and look forward to providing updates on our Phase III trial of SPR994 in complicated urinary tract infections."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity MRSA - The Super Bug Healthy Living 

What's New on Medindia

Energy Drinks May Up Risk of Heart Rhythm Abnormalities and Elevate Blood Pressure

AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our 'Junk' DNA

Don't Let Tobacco Take Your Breath Away - World No Tobacco Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive