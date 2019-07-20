medindia

New Mechanism Discovers How Sleepy Bacteria Wake Up

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 20, 2019 at 10:47 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel mechanism of how sleepy bacteria wake up has been discovered by researchers in the group of Jan Michiels (VIB-KU Leuven Center for Microbiology). This finding is important, as sleepy cells are often responsible for the stubbornness of chronic infections. Findings published in Molecular Cellreveal new perspectives on how to treat chronic infections, for example by forcing bacteria to wake up.
New Mechanism Discovers How Sleepy Bacteria Wake Up
New Mechanism Discovers How Sleepy Bacteria Wake Up

Sleeping bacteria

Show Full Article


Bacteria are able to fall into a deep sleep. From a patient's point of view, persisters are unwanted as their sleeping state makes them insensitive to antibiotics.

These sleeping bacteria may wake up spontaneously and colonize the host leading to a return of the infection. Hence, persisters are associated with the failure of antibiotic therapy when they are not killed by the immune system. Until now, it was unknown how these cells were able to revert from dormant to active state. These new results provide insight into how persisters wake up.

Breaking links to wake up

To investigate how persisters wake up, the scientists used an E. coli model system based on HokB. HokB is a peptide - a small cousin of proteins - which is known to promote the development of persister cells by forming pores in the bacterial cell membrane. This results into a rapid loss of energy, pushing the bacteria into a low energy state or deep sleep. Importantly, this pore formation is only possible when two HokB peptides are linked together. The awakening of these sleeping bacteria is possible only when the link between the peptides is broken. This in turn breaks up the pore. Only when the pore is degraded, cells are able to energize again by consuming available nutrients.

Lead author Dorien Wilmaerts (VIB-KU Leuven Center for Microbiology) says: "You can compare this process with a punctured tire: you take out the spike first, and then inflate it again. Doing it the other way around does not make sense."

Getting rid of chronic infections

Persister cells are responsible for chronic infections that keep returning. Examples are urinary tract infections by Escherichia coli, lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, or tuberculosis by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. How persister cells wake up is a long-standing question in persistence research. This work is the first to provide a detailed mechanistic understanding of an awakening mechanism and opens up new perspectives on how to stimulate awakening of deeply dormant cells.

Prof. Jan Michiels (VIB-KU Leuven) says: "Results from this work may help us to discover novel molecules and to design new strategies to eradicate persisters. Combinations of molecules stimulating awakening together with classical antibiotics could eradicate chronic infections."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Neutropenic Sepsis

Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.

Quiz on Skin Infections

Skin infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. Factors such as injuries, poor hygiene, humidity, and weak immune system increase risk of skin ...

Healthy Microbiome Lowers Risk of Joint Replacement Infection

A healthy gut bacteria lowers the risk of infection following knee and hip joint replacement surgeries. Unhealthy microbiomes have a compromised immune system.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

What's New on Medindia

Initiating Dialysis with Higher Kidney Function may Pose Death Risk in Children

Home Remedies for Hot Flashes

Novel Technique Eradicates Disease-causing Mosquitoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive